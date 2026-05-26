Phillies Make Major Lineup Change To Spark the Team Offensively

The Philadelphia Phillies will be getting set for the second game of their series against the San Diego Padres on Tuesday night. Despite winning in the opener, the Phillies have made a major lineup change.

On Monday, Philadelphia was able to start out their six-game road trip on a positive note with a win over the Padres. In the victory, it was Jesus Luzardo who led the way for the team, throwing six scoreless innings. The left-hander has been much better of late and has allowed just two runs in his last three starts.

While Luzardo was excellent, the offense did just enough to get him the win. It was two home runs by the Phillies to provide the power, but with the team only mustering three runs, it wasn’t a great performance by the batting order once again.

Even though the team has been much better following the bad start, they do need the offense to improve. On Tuesday, they made a major switch in the lineup.

Phillies Make Major Lineup Change

Kyle Schwarber back in the leadoff spot.



Phillies lineup at Padres. 9:40 p.m. ET on NBCSP/94WIP



Schwarber DH

Turner 6

Harper 3

Marsh 9

Bohm 5

Stott 4

Realmuto 2

Crawford 8

Sosa 7



Nola RHP — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) May 26, 2026

With the offense sputtering a bit of late, the Phillies have made a major lineup change ahead of their second game against the Padres. Star slugger Kyle Schwarber will be batting leadoff, taking over from the struggling Trea Turner.

Schwarber has a plethora of experience as a leadoff hitter in the past, and manager Don Mattingly will be hoping that the move can provide a little bit of a spark to a group that needs it.

Turner is one of the right-handed hitters who is struggling for the team, and he will now be batting in one of the best spots in the entire league behind Schwarber and in front of Harper.

As two of the best left-handed sluggers in the game, Turner should be getting plenty of pitches to hit. Furthermore, what this move does is split up Harper and Schwarber, who have been batting next to each other for most of the year.

However, it was a bit surprising to see Brandon Marsh move into the cleanup spot over Alec Bohm, as Mattingly could have had a nice righty-lefty split in the top five of the order.

While this is a team that needs to get some external help for their lineup, they do still have a lot of talent, and they hope this move can spark something. Since Schwarber has been playing very well, this is a move directly to help Turner get going.