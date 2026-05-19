Phillies Star Slugger Again Absent From Lineup Against Reds

The Philadelphia Phillies have been rolling, playing their best baseball of the season, coming into their series with the Cincinnati Reds.

Riding a six-series winning streak, the Phillies picked up a win in the first matchup of a three-game set, 5-4. They will be looking for their sixth consecutive victory and seventh series win in a row when Jesus Luzardo takes the mound against Chase Burns in a very intriguing pitching matchup.

Luzardo has had some ups and downs, but has proven capable of dominating the opposition. Burns is an early National League Cy Young Award contender with a 5-1 record, 1.87 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 53 innings.

Scoring runs against the young righty will be a challenge, especially because Philadelphia is without one of its key players. Designated hitter Kyle Schwarber is out of the lineup for a second consecutive game as he deals with an illness.

Kyle Schwarber out of Phillies lineup again with illness

May 15, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) runs from first base to third base against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning at PNC Park. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

He is listed as day-to-day because he is under the weather. It will be interesting to see if interim manager Don Mattingly just gives him the entire series off with an afternoon game set for tomorrow and an off day after that before the Cleveland Guardians come to Citizens Bank Park for three games.

The Phillies were able to weather the storm without him in Game 1 and will have to do the same in Game 2, with some changes being made to the lineup.

Trea Turner will remain in the leadoff spot but won’t be playing defense. He is taking Schwarber’s spot as the designated hitter, which Bryce Harper filled in the first game. The veteran is back at first base and batting second.

Playing third base and batting third is Alec Bohm. He has been playing much better after being removed from the lineup for a few games, riding a nine-game hitting streak since returning to the lineup.

In the cleanup spot and playing left field is Brandon Marsh. Opposite of him in the grass, playing right field and batting fifth, is Adolis Garcia.

Second baseman Bryson Stott, who has taken his production to another level in recent weeks, will be batting sixth. Batting seventh and taking over at shortstop for Turner is the versatile Edmundo Sosa.

Justin Crawford is batting eighth and playing center field, while backup catcher Rafael Marchan will get the start in place of J.T. Realmuto and round out the lineup, batting ninth.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 pm ET.