Phillies Going for Series Win Against Reds Without Star Slugger

The Philadelphia Phillies lost Game 2 of their series against the Cincinnati Reds 4-1 to set up a matinee rubber match.

After winning Game 1 5-4, the Phillies are looking to secure their seventh consecutive series victory. They have yet to drop a series under Don Mattingly and would love to keep that streak going.

If they are going to achieve the impressive feat, they are going to have to do it once again without Kyle Schwarber. He has not been in the lineup since May 17, when they finished off their sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The star designated hitter is battling an illness and has not played in the first two games of the series. With an off day scheduled for tomorrow, it makes some sense to hold him out again to ensure he is as ready as possible when Philadelphia returns to action against the Cleveland Guardians on May 22.

Kyle Schwarber out of Phillies lineup for third straight game

May 12, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) hits a home run against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning at Fenway Park. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Schwarber’s absence is a major one for the Phillies to overcome. He has been on an incredible hot streak at the plate, providing the team with unprecedented power production. An extra-base hit has been recorded in nine out of his last 11 games played, including nine home runs.

Without Schwarber in the lineup, Mattingly is trying something new with his lineup. With left-handed pitcher Andrew Abbott on the mound, he is shaking things up in a major way.

In the leadoff spot and playing shortstop, like usual, is Trea Turner. However, it won’t be Bryce Harper behind him. Instead, playing right field and batting second is Adolis Garcia. Harper will be in the 3-hole and taking Schwarber’s spot as designated hitter.

Playing first base and batting cleanup is the red-hot Alec Bohm. He has recorded a hit in 10 consecutive games, responding as well to his benching against the Athletics as the team could have hoped.

Batting fifth and catching is J.T. Realmuto. In center field for the matinee, batting sixth, is Brandon Marsh. Edmundo Sosa is at the hot corner, playing third base and batting seventh.

Bryson Stott is getting a rare start against a lefty, playing second base and hitting eighth in the order. Rounding out the lineup is Otto Kemp, batting ninth and playing left field.

That is the lineup that will be looking to give Aaron Nola as much run support as possible. The veteran righty has been struggling this season. He has a 2-3 record across nine starts with a 5.91 ERA and 1.55 WHIP, recording 46 strikeouts in 45.2 innings.

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