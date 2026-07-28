Phillies Make Move Activating Veteran From Injured List

The Philadelphia Phillies have been making a lot of moves with their roster recently, continually shaking up the pitching staff in hopes of finding a new combination of pitchers that can help them get through the remainder of the regular season.

While Dave Dombrowski is going to be on the hunt for help on the mound, there is one item he can erase from the team’s to-do list. He doesn’t necessarily need another catcher with Garrett Stubbs set to return.

Ahead of the team’s game against the Miami Marlins, the Phillies announced that Stubbs is back from the injured list after being placed on it July 21 with left wrist inflammation. The move was made retroactively to July 18, meaning he spent the minimum amount of time sidelined before being activated.

Stubbs was originally placed on the injured list as the corresponding move to bringing up outfielder Bryan De La Cruz. Since De La Cruz was already on the 40-man roster, a move had to be made to clear a spot on the 26-man roster, and the team placed their backup catcher on the injured list.

Phillies activate Garrett Stubbs

Apr 25, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs (21) celebrates with teammates after scoring a run against the Atlanta Braves in the tenth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It ended up being the first of two moves the team had to make with their catchers. Karma seemingly hit them for the roster shenanigans when Rafael Marchan, the other backup who has been on the Major League roster, was placed on the injured list with patellar tendinitis in his knee.

With Marchan sidelined, Philadelphia had to find another catcher. They called up Payton Henry from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, who last appeared in a Big League game with the Miami Marlins in the 2022 season.

He didn’t end up getting into a game with the Phillies and is now heading back to Lehigh Valley, as he was optioned to Triple-A as the corresponding move to Stubbs being activated.

Garrett Stubbs is back from IL. Payton Henry is optioned. — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) July 28, 2026

The veteran backstop will now assume the backup role behind J.T. Realmuto, who is going to continue handling as many reps as he can behind the plate.

Stubbs has appeared in only 19 games this season, receiving 32 plate appearances. He has not hit well with a .179/.250/.179 slash line and an OPS+ of 18.

The veteran catcher has also made four appearances on the mound. He has thrown 3.1 innings in mop-up duty, allowing two earned runs. This is a role he has held previously, as he has 12 total pitching appearances on the back of his baseball card.

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