Phillies Move Brad Keller to 60-Day IL After Losing Another Catcher

This week has been a busy one for the Philadelphia Phillies when it comes to having to make roster moves to adjust for injuries.

Earlier in the week, outfielder Bryan De La Cruz was promoted to the Big Leagues from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, with the corresponding move to make room on the 26-man roster being Garrett Stubbs heading to the injured list.

That left the Phillies with just J.T. Realmuto and Rafael Marchan as the catchers on the Major League roster. Now, Brad Keller is being shifted to the 60-day injured list to save the team from having to make another 40-man roster move because another injury has occurred.

As shared by Todd Zolecki of MLB.com on X, Marchan is now being placed on the 15-day injured list with patellar tendinitis in his left knee. By moving Keller to the 60-day IL, Philadelphia has opened up a spot on the 40-man roster to add another catcher to the Big League team.

Phillies purchase contract of Payton Henry

Mar 16, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees player Payton Henry pose for a portrait during media day at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: New York Yankees via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taking the spot as Realmuto’s backup will be Payton Henry. He had his contract selected from Triple-A Lehigh Valley. This will be the first time that he sees Big League action since 2022, when he appeared in 15 games with the Miami Marlins.

Henry also played in five games the previous year, giving him 20 games on his resume. He has produced a .186/.314/.209 slash line with an OPS+ of 51 across 51 plate appearances.

A sixth-round pick in the 2016 MLB Draft, Henry was with the New York Yankees organization after signing in December. He was released on July 2 and was quickly picked up by the Phillies on July 4.

The Phillies placed C Rafael Marchan on the 15-day IL with patellar tendinitis in his left knee. C Payton Henry had his contract selected from Triple-A to take his place on the 40-man roster.



Brad Keller placed on the 60-day IL. — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) July 24, 2026

His production with Lehigh Valley has been incredibly underwhelming, producing a .074/.074/.074 slash line in 27 plate appearances. It is hard to envision that he will be getting much playing time, as the Phillies are going to have to rely heavily on Realmuto to carry the load behind the plate.

Henry has shown a little bit of pop in previous years, hitting 11 home runs with Lehigh Valley in 2025. But that power stroke has evaded him this year, and now he is being tasked with handling backup duties at the MLB level.

Hopefully, Stubbs or Marchan can heal up and get back to the team soon. Having to add another item to the to-do list ahead of the MLB trade deadline would be a lot for Dave Dombrowski to handle, as he already has so much on his plate.