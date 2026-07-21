Phillies Shake up Outfield Promoting Right-Hand Hitter From Triple-A

The Philadelphia Phillies are one of several teams that are on the search for some right-handed hitting help in their lineup.

Their depth took a major hit when Adolis Garcia and Johan Rojas were both lost to season-ending injuries within days of each other. Derek Hill was acquired in a trade from the Chicago White Sox to help overcome the losses, but the team has been on the lookout for more help since.

With the MLB trade deadline looming, the Phillies have decided to give a shot to an in-house option. As shared by Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the team has called up Bryan De La Cruz from Triple-A Lehigh Valley to join the Major League squad.

While no move has been announced yet, interim manager Don Mattingly has said the team is still working through the corresponding roster move. A spot has to be opened up on the 26-man roster, but De La Cruz is on the 40-man roster, so nothing has to change in that regard.

Phillies promoting Bryan De La Cruz from Triple-A Lehigh Valley

Mar 4, 2026; Clearwater, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryan De La Cruz (41) singles during the fourth inning against Team Canada at BayCare Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He is in the clubhouse and has a nameplate on a locker with the No. 41. Facing off against a left-handed starter in All-Star Justin Wrobleski, it would be nice to have another right-handed hitting option to turn to.

Mattingly’s lineup for Game 2 against the Los Angeles has Hill playing in center field for Justin Crawford, a left-handed hitter. Brandon Marsh is in right field, taking over for the left-handed hitting Gabriel Rincones Jr., and Edmundo Sosa is starting in left field.

Given how poorly the Phillies right-handed hitters have performed against left-handed pitchers this season, it makes sense to see what De La Cruz can do. If he performs admirably, it lessens the need for Dave Dombrowski to make a move for an outfielder, allowing him to focus on other needs, such as the pitching staff.

The 29-year-old has yet to appear in an MLB game this season. He got into 16 games with the Atlanta Braves during the 2025 campaign but struggled with a .191/.240/.213 slash line and OPS+ of 29.

Righty-hitting OF Bryan De La Cruz has joined the Phillies, although the team has not yet announced a move to get him on the roster. — Scott Lauber (@ScottLauber) July 21, 2026

De La Cruz showed some power potential earlier in his career with the Miami Marlins, but hasn’t been able to perform consistently since he was traded by them to the Pittsburgh Pirates ahead of the deadline in 2024.

In his career against southpaws, he has produced a solid .267/.311/.386 slash line in 469 at-bats with 11 home runs and 23 doubles. While not elite, Philadelphia would certainly take that compared to what other right-handed hitters have accomplished against lefties this season.

De La Cruz has performed well with Triple-A Lehigh Valley in 2026 with a .269/.358/.448 slash line with 12 home runs and 19 doubles, earning a shot to prove what he can do.

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