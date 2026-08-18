Phillies Need One Star To Get on Track to Fully Unlock Lineup

The Philadelphia Phillies were able to right the ship against the Minnesota Twins, sweeping the American League Central squad with a victory at the Field of Dreams Game before winning both games over the weekend at Target Field.

It was a much-needed bounce back for a Phillies squad that was running on fumes. 14 games in 14 days with multiple extra-inning affairs had the bullpen gassed out, but when they were rested and at full strength, they showed just how dominant they could be.

There have been great stretches of baseball for Philadelphia this season, but this current form feels more sustainable because it is a complete team effort. The supporting cast is stepping up big time, but for the Phillies to reach their true potential, they need one of their stars to get on track.

Shortstop Trea Turner is mired in a tough season. There have been flashes of him figuring it out and looking like the All-Star talent he is capable of being, but far too often, his performance has fallen woefully short of expectations.

Phillies need more from Trea Turner

Aug 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (7) hits a single against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He looked to have figured something out in July around the All-Star break, but in August, he has looked more like the version of himself that was on display earlier in the season. Through 14 games and 65 plate appearances this month, Turner has a .246/.323/.351 slash line.

There have been some positive developments, such as his patience at the plate. He already has seven walks this month, which is more than he had in May, June or July. His nine strikeouts are also trending toward being the fewest he has had in a month this season.

That has helped buoy his on-base percentage, with .323 being his second-best mark in a month in 2026. But that still leaves a lot to be desired, especially for what the team is expecting to receive from him, production-wise.

Consistently finding success is a challenge when a player who is as big a piece of the puzzle as Turner is for Philadelphia isn’t playing up to their standard. He is showing a little bit of life recently, recording a hit and a walk in three straight games, but the team needs more from him, especially if he is going to remain in the No. 2 spot in the lineup.

Trea Turner has struggled in all facets

Aug 8, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (7) tags out Toronto Blue Jays right fielder Nathan Lukes (38) at second base during the third inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the production with the bat is concerning, it isn’t even the least impactful part of his game right now. Turner is struggling mightily with the glove, already committing 18 errors in 2026. That is the second-most in a single campaign in his career, and it would take a real turnaround for him to not surpass his career high of 23.

His Fielding Run Value of -7 is in the fifth percentile, and his -6 Outs Above Average is in the seventh percentile. Turner has -11 Total Defensive Runs Saved, which is tied for the fifth-worst mark in all of baseball. Talks of moving him to the outfield occurred, but the team made the right choice to keep him at shortstop.

That all culminates in what is arguably the most disappointing season in the career of the three-time All-Star.

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