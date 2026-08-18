Bryce Harper Has Been Elite Since MLB Trade Deadline

One of the reasons that the Philadelphia Phillies have struggled with consistency this season has been the performance of their lineup.

The team was over-reliant on designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, first baseman/right fielder Bryce Harper and outfielder Brandon Marsh to carry the load offensively. That hasn’t been the case as much in August, with the supporting cast coming alive.

Bryson Stott has been excellent despite his positional change from second base to third base. The same goes for Alec Bohm, who has been on fire in the second half of the season. Justin Crawford has improved as his rookie year progressed.

Arguably the most helpful thing has been Luis Arraez’s addition to the lineup. His production hasn’t been as prolific with the Phillies as it was with the San Francisco Giants, but his presence has helped Harper take his game to another level.

Bryce Harper has benefitted greatly from Luis Arraez addition

Aug 12, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Bryce Harper (3) reacts after hitting a double against the St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In 113 games before Arraez was inserted into the Philadelphia lineup as the cleanup hitter, Harper had a .255/.359/.503 slash line. Certainly not bad numbers by any means, but now that he has legitimate protection in the lineup, he is taking full advantage.

In 13 games with Arraez in the mix, Harper has 62 plate appearances. He has drawn 20 walks and struck out only 10 times, constantly getting on base ahead of a player whose strength is putting the ball in play, creating some opportunities to score runs.

Harper’s slugging percentage has actually decreased, as he has one home run and two doubles since Arraez’s arrival. But his season-long on-base percentage has gone up 20 points, as he has produced a .310/.532/.429 slash line through that span.

Phillies role players stepping up behind Bryce Harper

Aug 15, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Bryson Stott (5) and first baseman Alec Bohm (28) celebrate defeating the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He has drawn at least one walk in all but one of those games and is currently riding an impressive 21-game on-base streak. The last time Harper failed to get on base was on July 25 against the New York Yankees.

Harper is doing a great job of setting the table as the No. 3 hitter in the lineup, and his teammates are taking full advantage. That is as big a reason as any as to why the Phillies offense has woken up in August despite some swoons from shortstop Trea Turner and Schwarber atop the lineup.

As long as Harper keeps up this approach at the plate, Philadelphia is going to be hard to beat. There will certainly be times when a more aggressive approach will be needed and his power production will have to pick back up, but for now, getting on base and his teammates doing the damage is leading to victories.

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