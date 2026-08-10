Phillies Need To Do Better Taking Advantage of Aaron Nola Turn Around
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Arguably the biggest weakness that the Philadelphia Phillies have had to overcome during the 2026 MLB regular season has been the backend of their starting rotation.
Cristopher Sanchez, Zack Wheeler and Jesus Luzardo have been excellent at the top of the rotation. They can match up with basically any rotation in baseball and would be more than enough for the team to lean on through a playoff series.
However, to get to the playoffs, they need more from their backend options. After not making a deal ahead of the MLB trade deadline to add another starting pitcher, the onus will fall upon Aaron Nola and Andrew Painter to perform at a high enough level to give the team a chance to win games.
Nola has had his fair share of struggles this year, with his ERA reaching 6.04 after an implosion against the Pittsburgh Pirates, allowing eight runs, seven earned, across 4.1 innings. At that point, his ERA since the start of the 2025 season was the third-worst in baseball.
Aaron Nola showing signs of life for Phillies
There were serious questions about how much longer the Phillies could count on him. However, since that point, he has been performing at a much higher level; unfortunately, the team has not been able to take advantage.
Since that poor outing against the Pirates, Nola has started seven games. Philadelphia is a disappointing 1-6, with the lone victory coming against the Washington Nationals on Aug. 3 and marking their first win in a game started by someone other than Sanchez, Wheeler or Luzardo since June 24.
Over those seven most recent starts, Nola has done his part to keep the team in games, giving them an opportunity to win. He has been giving interim manager Don Mattingly better length, averaging 5.7 innings per outing after averaging only 5.0 innings per outing over his first 17 starts.
Nola pitched into the sixth inning in all but one of his last seven starts after doing it only four times in 17 tries before this stretch. Only once in his last seven outings has Nola surrendered more than three earned runs.
Aaron Nola giving Phillies everything they need to win games
One defeat for him came in a 1-0 loss to the Miami Marlins, and another loss for the team came in 11 innings.
Over his last seven starts, Nola has a 4.28 ERA in 40 innings with 42 strikeouts. He is still giving up far too many home runs, with 10 allowed, but he is at least doing a better job of limiting the damage and keeping his team in the game.
If he can pitch to a 4.28 ERA the remainder of the season, the Phillies would gladly take that as a massive improvement over what he has provided since the start of 2025.
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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.