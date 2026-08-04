Aaron Nola Helps Phillies Snap Awful Streak Against Nationals

There was one positional group that the Philadelphia Phillies were reportedly prioritizing over the others heading into the MLB trade deadline: their starting rotation.

It was reported even after Andrew Painter had a successful return to the Major League rotation that the team wanted starting pitching help, and it was easy to see why. Beyond their Big 3 of Cristopher Sanchez, Zack Wheeler and Jesus Luzardo, consistent production was hard to come by.

Aaron Nola wasn’t as unproductive as the No. 5 spot in the rotation, but the results were still underwhelming. That put the Phillies on an ugly streak, with June 24 being the last time the team won a game that was started by anyone other than Sanchez, Wheeler or Luzardo.

Thankfully, that streak has now come to an end. Nola took the mound on Aug. 3 against the Washington Nationals and was able to keep the team in the game in what eventually turned into a 6-3 Philadelphia victory.

Phillies win an Aaron Nola start for first time in weeks

Aug 3, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola (27) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After surrendering three runs in the first two innings, Nola threw four scoreless frames. Kyle Backhus took over in the top of the seventh, threw a shutout inning himself, and then the offense finally woke up.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Alec Bohm flew out to start the frame before Bryan De La Cruz was hit by a pitch. Bryson Stott drew a walk, which ended the evening for Andrew Alvarez, who was relieved by Tom Cosgrove.

He walked Edmundo Sosa, loading the bases for Derek Hill, who provided the biggest blow. He hit a grand slam to give the Phillies a 4-3 lead before Garrett Stubbs and Trea Turner were retired to end the inning.

Orion Kerkering pitched a clean eighth inning before some insurance runs were provided by Bryce Harper. Kyle Schwarber drew a walk off Clayton Beeter, and Harper took him deep for his 24th home run of the season.

🚨 DEREK HILL GRAND SLAM 🚨 pic.twitter.com/6ab3PA0Y3Q — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) August 4, 2026

Philadelphia led 6-3, and All-Star closer Jhoan Duran was able to slam the door in the ninth for his 25th save of the campaign, ending the brutal streak that stretched 40 days between victories in a game not started by Sanchez, Wheeler or Luzardo.

It is miraculous that the Phillies still hold onto a spot in the National League Wild Card race after such a stretch. But reinforcements are on the way to hopefully push the team forward to make some noise in October.

Nola hasn’t recorded a win since May 26, and this was the first start he didn’t take the loss in since July 10.