Predicting Next Contract for Phillies' Alec Bohm This Offseason

The Philadelphia Phillies are getting set for an important offseason, and there will be a number of key decisions for the team to make. One of which will be regarding one of their free agents.

Coming off a disappointing end to their season, the Phillies are entering an offseason in which they will have some big decisions to make. Philadelphia has been able to make the playoffs for the last five years, which is a great accomplishment.

However, the Phillies are a team that has high expectations, and those expectations haven’t been met. Now, with an aging core, there has been speculation that Philadelphia might look to shake things up quite a bit.

It appears like everything is going to be on the table for the Phillies, and that includes shopping star players like Bryce Harper. While it would be shocking to see Philadelphia actually move a player like that, anything is possible.

However, when looking at some of the potential needs of the team, the Phillies are going to be in need of some help from the right side of the plate and also in the bullpen. Of their free agents, one that makes a lot of sense to bring back is third baseman Alec Bohm.

Predicting Bohm’s Contract

Sep 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Alec Bohm (28) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves in the tenth inning during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As a player who has had success in the league, what Bohm’s next contract will look like is going to be interesting. Consistency has been a major issue for him, and he has yet to put together a full season of him at his best.

In 2026, Bohm got off to a terrible start to the campaign, and there was a lot of talk about trying to upgrade the position. However, Don Mattingly gave him a couple of days off in a row, and that reset seemingly helped him find his groove.

After the All-Star break, he was one of the best hitters for the Phillies and did an excellent job driving in runs. Furthermore, after the trade that brought in Luis Arraez and shook up the infield, Bohm moved over to first base and played well.

While if he were to re-sign with the Phillies, he would likely move back to third base on a full-time basis, the positional flexibility is nice.

Contract Prediction:

Due to some of the inconsistencies, getting a massive deal seems like a bit of a stretch. However, a three-year, $45 million deal seems pretty fair for a player that does have some All-Star upside when things are going right.