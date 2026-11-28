While the Philadelphia Phillies still have one of the stronger lineups in all of baseball, it’s safe to say their window of opportunity is beginning to close, considering the ages of their star players.

Bryce Harper is 34 years old. Kyle Schwarber and Trea Turner are entering their age-34 seasons. JT Realmuto is 35 years old. While there’s still a lot of upside, their core isn’t getting any younger.

That’s why the acquisition of Teruaki Sato would’ve been an important addition to the lineup. Adding younger star players would’ve been a huge boost, especially in their pursuit of getting younger. Sato went elsewhere, as he ended up signing a six-year, $120 million deal with the Chicago Cubs.

All eyes will be on Philadelphia and their front office as the offseason continues. How will they pivot? How will they fill the holes that they have in an aging lineup?

Phillies want to get younger this offseason

May 16, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski in the dugout before the Pittsburgh Pirates host the Phillies at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Phillies’ president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski acknowledged the fact that Philadelphia’s core is getting older and has to decide soon how they’re going to improve their roster. He also spoke a little about the importance of getting younger by acquiring players who could complement them well to even things out.

“We have a lot of high-end salary players,” Dombrowski said recently, via Charlotte Varnes and Matt Gelb of The Athletic (subscription required). “They’re not young. They’re not old, but they’re in that age bracket. You have to make a decision. Maybe we have enough high-end players, and we can complement them with other players overall. That’s a decision we have to make. But I’m not necessarily looking for our club to continue to get older. So you kind of factor all those things in and make a decision.”

It makes sense that Dombrowski doesn’t want to add to the roster and make them older at the same time, but the options are slim to none. The only likely options on the trade market seem to be older players who are veterans in this game. With the lockout looming, Dombrowski is running out of time.

As the offseason continues, a majority of the most ideal options and fits for Philadelphia seem to be players who are approaching their mid-30s. While this could still improve the current roster, it does not support the pursuit of becoming younger as a team. The Phillies haven’t made a multi-year signing in free agency for a hitter since the Trea Turner signing in 2022.

Varnes and Gelb mention Seiya Suzuki as being a “natural pivot” from Sato. Another potential option is Randy Arozarena, who is entering his age-32 season in 2027.

Phillies targets are all aging stars

Oct 6, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (37) celebrates after scoring a run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the seventh inning during game two of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Varnes and Gelb mentioned that if the Phillies were to sign either Suzuki or Arozarena, it would be more complicated, and Philadelphia would have to make additional sacrifices just to acquire another outfielder who is relatively older because of the qualifying offers.

“The Phillies would have to sacrifice draft picks and international bonus money to sign either outfielder because both were extended qualifying offers,” the article said.

The trade market could be an alternative option, but most of the players who would be available are also in their early to mid-30s. Teoscar Hernández, who is 34 years old, is available via trade from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Dombrowski is going to have to decide what to do soon, with the lockout just several days away. The Phillies need to make improvements regardless of the way the front office wants to approach it. While getting younger would be ideal, Philadelphia is going to have to get creative with how to do that after losing out on Sato.

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