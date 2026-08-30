Phillies Overcome Historically Bad Base Running To Beat Angels

The Philadelphia Phillies received a stellar outing on the mound from Cristopher Sanchez against the Los Angeles Angels in the second game of their series.

He shut out the Angels in his seven innings of work, allowing only two hits and issuing one walk, along with eight strikeouts. Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to get the victory on his record because the offense was non-existent.

The Phillies held a 1-0 lead when Sanchez exited the game, but it didn’t last long. Jonathan Bowlan gave up a run in the bottom of the eighth inning to tie things up at one run apiece. That solo home run from Zach Neto wouldn’t have tied the game up had Philadelphia not suffered so many self-inflicted wounds in a historically poor base-running effort in the top half of the inning.

Trea Turner started the inning with a single and subsequently stole second base. Bryce Harper walked, putting two guys on for Luis Arraez. Unfortunately, the bat was essentially taken out of his hands when his teammates were erased on the basepaths.

Phillies have historically bad night running the bases

Aug 29, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels third baseman Denzer Guzman (23) tags Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Brandon Marsh (16) out in the tenth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Turner was picked off and caught stealing third base. The Phillies challenged the call, but it was upheld. Moments later, Harper attempted to steal home and was originally called safe by the home plate umpire.

However, the Angels challenged that call, and after a lengthy review, it was overturned, which led to Philadelphia making some unwanted history.

As shared by Paul Casella of MLB.com, the Phillies became the first team to have a runner who was caught stealing third base and home in the same game since the Washington Nationals on July 24, 2022.

The last time such an occurrence happened in the same inning was the Chicago White Sox on April 22, 1992, against the New York Yankees. Coincidentally, it was interim manager Don Mattingly who was in the lineup for the Yankees for that game, and now he was on the wrong side of history with Philadelphia.

"I don't mind Trea's, because we're trying to get third [base] ... so just being aggressive. I think he was safe anyway," Mattingly said. "And then Harp's really isn't necessarily a bad play either."

Phillies overcame baserunning miscues to beat Angels

Aug 29, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) scores on a double by designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) in the tenth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The baserunning miscue that the interim manager was not happy with came two innings later. Brandon Marsh was on second base as the ghost runner to begin the top of the 10th inning but was quickly erased after getting thrown out at third base.

J.T. Realmuto hit a ground ball to Neto at shortstop, and Marsh took off for third. He was thrown out easily, putting the team in a tough spot in extra innings.

"The Trea one, I'm OK; with Harp I'm OK," Mattingly said. "But the Marsh one, when he's in scoring position, it's a ground ball, it's right at the guy."

Thankfully, it didn’t end up costing the team. Justin Crawford, Kyle Schwarber and Turner all followed up with hits to give the team a 4-1 lead heading into the bottom of the 10th. That is where Jhoan Duran closed the door, pitching his second inning in relief.

Late-game heroics have become a bit of the norm for the Phillies, who are currently rolling. They moved one step closer to securing a playoff spot, slashing their Magic Number to 22 with the victory.