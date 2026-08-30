Phillies Magic Number Moves in Right Direction Following Extra-Inning Win

The Philadelphia Phillies were able to pick up another win against the Los Angeles Angels in thrilling fashion with an extra-inning victory. Now, the team continues to get closer to clinching a playoff berth.

As the West Coast trip continues for the Phillies, they have been able to build some momentum once again with a couple of wins against the Angels. With a win in their finale against the Seattle Mariners, Philadelphia is now on a three-game winning streak and is over .500 on the road trip.

On Friday, it was Edmundo Sosa who was the hero and helped the team secure the win. A grand slam in the top of the ninth inning is about as thrilling as it can get to win a game, and it was a clutch hit from the slugger.

Saturday was another thrilling game with the Phillies securing the win in extra innings after blowing a one-run lead in the eighth inning. With the win, Philadelphia is now 16 games over .500 and continuing to push toward a playoff spot.

Magic Number Moves to 22

Aug 29, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) hits a RBI double in the tenth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was certainly a good day for the Phillies in terms of getting closer to clinching a playoff berth. Philadelphia was not only able to win their game on Saturday, but they got some help.

The San Francisco Giants were able to split their doubleheader with the Arizona Diamondbacks and helped the magic number for the Phillies drop by two games.

In the win, it was a really impressive outing from Cristopher Sanchez. The star left-hander of the Phillies continues to impress this season, and Philadelphia has to feel great anytime he is on the mound.

Next up for the Phillies will be the finale against the Angels on Sunday with a sweep on their mind. Sunday will be an important game not only to get the sweep and move their magic number again, but to get Zack Wheeler right.

The right-hander has not pitched well in August, and that is a major concern for Philadelphia. Wheeler is really struggling with his command and has handed out far too many free passes. Due to the Angels not being the most prolific offense, this is a great opportunity for him to get back on track.

Overall, with the magic number currently sitting at 22, the Phillies can get this number down to 20 with some more help from the Giants against the Diamondbacks.