Phillies Owned by Yet Another Lefty in Loss to Guardians

The Philadelphia Phillies played a hard-fought, competitive series against the Cleveland Guardians, but ultimately fell short.

After winning their first six series under interim manager Don Mattingly, they have now dropped two in a row, being defeated by the Cincinnati Reds and Guardians consecutively, losing four out of their last five games.

While so many areas of the Phillies have looked improved under Mattingly compared to how things were with Rob Thomson running the show, there is still one major concern: performance against left-handed pitching.

The latest southpaw to get the best of Philadelphia was Parker Messick. A second-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft out of Florida State, he made his highly anticipated MLB debut in 2025, making seven productive starts with a 2.72 ERA across 39.2 innings.

Parker Messick shut down Phillies offense

May 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) reacts after striking out to end the fifth inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Citizens Bank Park. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

He has been even better in 2026. Through his first 10 starts heading into the matchup against the Phillies, Messick produced a 2.45 ERA and 2.1 bWAR across 58.2 innings with 64 strikeouts.

Those numbers are even better after he mowed down Philadelphia in the rubber match of their three-game series to lead his team to a 3-1 victory. The Phillies had no answer for Messick all afternoon.

The Cleveland southpaw threw 5.2 innings, allowing only five hits and issuing two walks to go along with six strikeouts. Only three players even reached second base during his outing, with Philadelphia never really threatening him.

His season-long ERA improved to 2.24 to go along with an excellent 1.04 WHIP. He is just the latest in a long line of left-handed pitchers who have carved up a Phillies lineup that, on paper, looks like it should thrive against southpaws.

Parker Messick's 2Ks in the 5th.



6Ks thru 5. pic.twitter.com/OoUsPofGTP — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 24, 2026

Alas, they aren’t getting any production from their right-handed hitters in what should be advantageous matchups. Four out of the five hits recorded against Messick were by left-handed batters; Adolis Garcia was the only righty to get a hit with his double in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Both of the walks that Philadelphia drew against Messick were by left-handed hitters as well, with Bryce Harper and Brandon Marsh both drawing free passes.

That kind of underwhelming production against left-handed pitching is a big reason why the Phillies have failed to generate any consistency on the field. Nearing the end of May, Dave Dombrowski may have to start looking for help from outside of the organization because nothing they have done thus far has worked.