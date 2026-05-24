Phillies Shake up Lineup Looking To Win Series With Guardians

The Philadelphia Phillies and Cleveland Guardians have had two pitchers' duels to start their weekend series at Citizens Bank Park.

In Game 1, Christopher Sanchez and Gavin Williams were both incredible. The Guardians won 1-0 when Kyle Manzardo hit a pinch-hit home run in the top of the ninth off Jhoan Duran.

Game 2, the Phillies returned the favor, picking up a 3-0 shutout victory. Zack Wheeler was magnificent through six innings to get his fourth win of the year. Now, the teams head into a rubber match Sunday afternoon, where Philadelphia faces a stiff challenge.

They are going up against a left-handed starting pitcher, Parker Messick. Southpaws have been a thorn in the side of the Phillies all season long, and interim manager Don Mattingly is still trying to figure out the right lineup combination to overcome those struggles.

Phillies going for series win against Guardians

May 23, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jhoan Duran (59) and catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) celebrate a victory against the Cleveland Guardians at Citizens Bank Park. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The newest strategy is to use mostly the same lineup combination that he uses against right-handed pitching. Only one regular starter, center fielder Justin Crawford, isn’t in the starting lineup for the series-ending matinee.

The left-handed hitting rookie is on the bench with Brandon Marsh taking his spot in the defensive alignment and in the batting order, hitting ninth.

Batting leadoff and playing shortstop is Trea Turner, who has yet to record a hit in this series after showing signs of life against the Cincinnati Reds. Consistency is once again fleeting for the veteran.

Kyle Schwarber is the designated hitter and batting second. Since missing the Reds series with an illness, he has not looked great at the plate, striking out in seven out of eight at-bats against Cleveland.

Batting third and playing first base is Bryce Harper. The other corner infielder, Alec Bohm, is in the cleanup spot again and playing third base.

Mattingly has catcher J.T. Realmuto in the lineup again, batting fifth. After recording two hits on Saturday, he could be starting to finally build some positive momentum after a brutal stretch at the plate.

Hitting sixth and playing second base is Bryson Stott, who is starting to get more opportunities against left-handed pitching. Adolis Garcia is in right field and batting seventh; the Phillies need more from him, especially against southpaws.

In the No. 8 spot and playing left field is Edmundo Sosa. He is getting the start in the grass over Otto Kemp, who is hitless in five at-bats since being recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

On the mound for Philadelphia, opposing Messick is Andrew Painter. He has started to look better in recent starts, which is great news for the Phillies, especially with Aaron Nola struggling so mightily.

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