Phillies' Top Offseason Regret Is Still a Major Problem

The Philadelphia Phillies will be entering a big weekend series against the Cleveland Guardians with the hopes of getting back on track following a little slip-up.

After winning six straight series, the Phillies dropped their first series this week in the Don Mattingly era to the Cincinnati Reds. While it was unfortunate to see their impressive streak snapped, this is a team that has been able to come storming back to the .500 mark.

Following their (9-19) start, Philadelphia is (16-6) since and has been playing much better overall. The pitching staff has really started to come together following the return of Zack Wheeler, and the offense has seen some players snap out of terrible funks to begin the year.

Now, the team will be focused on continuing their march upward in the standings. However, as the schedule gets a bit tougher, one area is still a major weakness for the team, and it is an area that they tried to address this offseason. Unfortunately, right field continues to be a mess for them.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the right field situation being a major regret for the Phillies this offseason. With production being limited and how much they are spending, it certainly is.

Right Field Has Been a Mess

Philadelphia Phillies right fielder Adolis Garcia | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

This offseason, Philadelphia elected to part ways with Nick Castellanos. Once a very good player, his game was diminishing, and he simply wasn’t cut out to be the starting right fielder for the team anymore. However, he still owed a lot of money for 2026, and the team had to eat that contract.

Furthermore, with a need for a replacement, the team signed Adolis Garcia this winter to a one-year, $10 million deal. Philadelphia was on the hook for $30 million at the position between the two, and one of them wasn’t on the team anymore.

Unfortunately, Garcia has struggled with the team and has been unable to find his success from the 2023 campaign with the Texas Rangers. Now, with the team on hook for a ton of money and the production still being poor, right field has become a bit of a mess for the franchise.

As the summer approaches, the Phillies will likely be buyers once again, and a clear need for them will be in right field. Fortunately, they have no long-term commitment to Garcia, but the decisions at the position have been a mess.