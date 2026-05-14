Phillies' Prospect Rightfully Makes Significant Move Upward in MLB Top 100

As the Philadelphia Phillies hope to continue to get back to the .500 mark and become a contender again, the team has seen one of their key prospects soar up the MLB Top 100.

Due to the struggles of the Phillies to start the year, it was easy to hit the panic button early on. Philadelphia got off to a dreadful (9-19) start to the campaign and looked like one of the worst teams in the league to start the season.

However, they looked to create a spark quickly with the firing of Rob Thomson. That move has proven to be the right one, as the veteran group of the Phillies has responded and been playing much better since.

Philadelphia is a team that has a ton of talent, and the slow start was certainly surprising. Furthermore, while the team has been built to win now, they are also seeking to develop some young talent. Due to their success in recent years, the farm system has been a little neglected. However, they do have some talented players coming up, one of whom is pitcher Gage Wood. The young right-hander is considered to be a Top 100 prospect, and he recently moved up thanks to a strong start to the season.

Wood Rightfully Moving Up Top 100 List

Arkansas Razorbacks starting pitcher Gage Wood | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

The talented right-hander was one of the biggest risers in the MLB Top 100 prospects, and it is well deserved. Wood came into the year ranked 88th and has now moved up to 71 on the list.

As the first round pick of the Phillies in 2025, there were a lot of expectations for him coming off an amazing performance in the College World Series with the Arkansas Razorbacks.

At 22 years old, Wood should be able to move through the system fairly quickly, and he has looked good in seven games in Single-A so far. This season, he has totaled a 3.63 ERA in 22.1 innings pitched. Furthermore, what has been most impressive is his strikeout rate. With a ridiculous strikeout rate of 13.7 per nine innings, the right-hander is clearly making batters swing and miss, and that is a valuable tool to have.

While Wood makes his move up the Top 100 list, what his role might be at the next level is a bit uncertain. He hasn’t been logging a lot of innings in his appearances in the minors, and he could end up being a bullpen piece for Philadelphia. While his role might still be uncertain, there is no denying the type of talent that he is.