Phillies Receive Encouraging Injury Update for Aidan Miller

The Philadelphia Phillies have been playing some excellent baseball of late, and there is reason to believe that they will be a contender once again in the National League as the season rolls on. Furthermore, they recently received some good news about a player who might be able to help down the stretch.

Following the disappointing start to the year, the Phillies are back on track, and the team is now trying to chase down the Atlanta Braves in the NL East. While there is still a lot of work to be done, Philadelphia is back on track.

The team has received a nice jolt since the return of one of their aces, Zack Wheeler, who has helped turn things around. Alongside Cristopher Sanchez, the team now has one of the best duos in the league, both pitching at a high level.

Furthermore, the runner-up for the NL MVP last year, Kyle Schwarber, has been red hot of late and has quickly put himself back into the conversation for the award this year. Even though they are just one game over the .500 mark, they are heating up. Now, as the team plans for ways to improve, they recently received a positive injury update for one of their top prospects who figured to be in the mix this year.

Prior to the game on Tuesday, Don Mattingly spoke with Paul Casella of MLB about the status of Aidan Miller. Fortunately, he appears to be trending in the right direction.

“Aidan Miller is beginning to do light baseball activity,” said Mattingly.

Miller Trending in the Right Direction is Great News

Aidan Miller | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

While the offense for the Phillies has been much better of late, Miller was a prospect who figured to be in the majors this year, potentially making a positive impact. Currently, both Justin Crawford and Andrew Painter are in the majors, and while the results have been mixed at times, it is important for this young group in Philadelphia to showcase what they can do.

Unfortunately for Miller, he developed some back pain in the very early going of spring and has been sidelined ever since. Due to some of the struggles of Alec Bohm to start the year, Miller would have been a strong alternative for them to use.

As a very talented slugger, hopefully, he will be able to resume full baseball activities soon. However, with a need to first get healthy and then back on the field, a potential call-up still seems like it will take quite some time.