Phillies Still Can Be Contender in National League Despite Horrible Start

Coming off a heartbreaking end in the postseason in 2025, the Philadelphia Phillies got off to a terrible start to the campaign in 2026, and panic set in quickly.

Despite high expectations for the team, the Phillies started the year with a (9-19) record, which included a 10-game losing streak along the way. Philadelphia is a team that has a number of stars, and the 10-game losing streak was shocking to see.

The early struggles resulted in the team moving on from manager Rob Thomson, who had won a lot of games for the franchise. There was clearly a need for a spark for the Phillies, and they received that with Don Mattingly taking over.

Even though Thomson wasn’t the only reason the team struggled, the veteran group for the Phillies responded in a positive way after the decision was made. Now, the group has improved their record to (20-23) and are making some serious strides in the right direction.

While it might have seemed silly to believe that Philadelphia could still be a contender a couple of weeks ago, they have won four series in a row and could make it five if they beat the Boston Red Sox in the rubber game of their series.

Still Can Believe in Philadelphia

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber | David Butler II-Imagn Images

While it is easy to still be pessimistic about a team that is three games under .500 entering their series finale against the Boston Red Sox, the team does appear to be turning the corner.

When looking at the roster for the Phillies, this is still not a perfect team by any means. However, there is a lot of talent, and they could be a problem for some of the contenders as the season goes on.

Since the return of Zack Wheeler, the starting rotation once again has one of the best one-two punches in baseball with him and Cristopher Sanchez. This duo could end up being in the NL Cy Young conversation together at the end of the year, and Wheeler’s return has undoubtedly helped the team perform better.

Furthermore, in the lineup, while the unit has been highly criticized, they also have a great duo in Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper. Also, Brandon Marsh is emerging as a potential All-Star.

Even though the team might not be perfect, they are heading in the right direction. Now, with a long season still to go, they must be focused on continuing to win games and getting back into contention.

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