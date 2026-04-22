Lack of Production Has Alec Bohm Making Ugly Phillies History

Virtually nothing has gone right for the Philadelphia Phillies thus far in the 2026 MLB regular season.

Entering play on April 22, they are riding a seven-game losing streak. With a record of 8-15, they are already 7.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the National League East race, and who already own a sweep head-to-head.

There are a lot of reasons that the Phillies are struggling as much as they are. Injuries are certainly not helping. The most recent addition to the injured list is catcher J.T. Realmuto, who has joined ace Zack Wheeler, closer Jhoan Duran, left-handed reliever Jose Alvarado and right-handed relievers Zach Pop and Jonathan Bowlan on the sidelines.

And the players who are healthy and being counted on to produce, such as Alec Bohm, are falling woefully short of expectations. The former All-Star is performing so poorly at the plate that he has made some ugly franchise history.

Alec Bohm performing historically poorly at the plate

Apr 6, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm (28) gets ready to hit during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. | Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images

His OPS through 22 games and 88 plate appearances is .384. As shared by Todd Zolecki of MLB.com on X, the former All-Star is producing at a level never seen in franchise history during the Live Ball Era.

Since 1920, there hasn’t been a player, with a minimum of 75 plate appearances, who has produced a lower OPS than Bohm has thus far this season. He currently owns a .128/.205/.179 slash line with one double, one home run and 11 RBI, which is tied for the third most on the team.

His OPS+ currently sits at an unfathomable 7 and his Rbat+ is 24.

It would be fair to assume that dealing with off-the-field issues, such as currently being embroiled in a lawsuit against his parents, certainly is not making life easy for him, and it is impacting his performance on the field.

Alas, Philadelphia has to figure something out at third base and fast. There are too many players in the lineup who are struggling to produce at an acceptable level, and changes eventually need to be made, otherwise manager Rob Thomson will be squarely on the hot seat.

Alec Bohm went 0 for 3 tonight. His .384 OPS is the lowest in the Phillies' first 23 games (minimum 75 plate appearances) in the live ball era (since 1920). — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) April 22, 2026

It will be interesting to see if Edmundo Sosa starts to get more playing time at the hot corner moving forward. He has been performing at a below league-average level as well, but his 74 OPS+ and 62 Rbat+ are both lightyears ahead of Bohm.

At this point, the only thing that is keeping Bohm in the lineup with any regularity is that he is performing phenomenally with the glove.

Outside of the 2024 season, when he had a +2 Fielding Run Value in the 68th percentile and +5 Outs Above Average, Bohm has been a below-average defender during his Major League career.

However, thus far in 2026, his glove has been excellent. He has a Fielding Run Value of +2, which is in the 87th percentile, and +3 Outs Above Average, which is truly elite in the 96th percentile.