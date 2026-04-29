Phillies Lineup Reveal Against Giants Looking for Second Straight Win

The Philadelphia Phillies made headlines ahead of the start of their series with the San Francisco Giants when they fired manager Rob Thomson.

He originally took over for Joe Girardi when he was fired during the 2022 season. There was a lot of success in that first campaign at the helm, but the Phillies were never able to get back over the hump in the postseason.

Taking over on an interim basis from Thomson is Don Mattingly. For at least one night, the change in leadership looked to spark something positive in Philadelphia, which responded with a 7-0 victory.

After losing 10 consecutive games, the Phillies have won two out of their last three. They are looking for their first winning streak since March 31 through April 4, when they won four games in a row.

Phillies sending out same lineup in Game 2 as Game 1 vs. Giants

Apr 28, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Bryce Harper (3) celebrates his RBI double against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it; that seems to be the strategy that Mattingly has gone with in his second game as the team’s interim manager. The same lineup that was used in Game 1 against San Francisco starting pitcher Tyler Mahle will be used against their ace, Logan Webb.

Hitting leadoff is shortstop Trea Turner, who looks to be turning a corner at the plate. He is riding a four-game hitting streak, and his four-hit game in the opener against the Giants has helped boost his batting average 29 points.

In the two-hole is designated hitter Kyle Schwarber, who is back to his three-outcome ways, hitting nine home runs with 40 strikeouts and 21 walks drawn. No. 3 in the order is first baseman Bryce Harper, who has been swinging a hot bat since an ice-cold start to the year.

In the cleanup spot is right fielder Adolis Garcia. He hasn’t been quite as impactful as the Phillies were hoping to this point, but at least he is still providing some value defensively.

Penciled in at No. 5 and playing left field is Brandon Marsh. He has been arguably the team’s best performer at the plate thus far in 2026 with a .298/.320/.468 slash line with four home runs, 17 RBI and three stolen bases.

In the six-spot and playing second base is Bryson Stott. He has been struggling mightily at the plate, and it would likely be drawing more attention if third baseman Alec Bohm, who is hitting behind him at No. 7, wasn’t performing worse.

At No. 8 is Justin Crawford, who will be manning center field. And last but not least, in the nine-hole, is catcher Rafael Marchan, who is replacing the injured J.T. Realmuto.

That is the lineup that will be looking to give support to Cristopher Sanchez, who is looking to bounce back after a tough start against the Chicago Cubs in which he was charged with six earned runs in 5.1 innings pitched.