Phillies Reveal Start Time for Games at Citizens Bank Park

Philadelphia Phillies fans are hoping that they get to watch their team in person next year, with labor unrest between the players' union and owners on the horizon.

Hopefully, they can come to an agreement, and there isn’t a lockout, which is the last thing that the sport needs. If the 2027 season does start on time, Phillies fans can start planning accordingly to watch their favorite team play at Citizens Bank Park.

The team has revealed the start times for all of their games next season, with their season getting underway with a six-game road trip that begins with a visit to the Washington Nationals on March 25, followed by a trip down south to face the Miami Marlins.

After that, Philadelphia will return home for their opener on Thursday, April 1. They will be facing the Nationals for the second time in three series, with first pitch scheduled for 3:05 p.m. ET. Game 2 of that series on Friday night will be at 6:40 p.m. ET, with Games 3 and 4 being afternoon matinees on the weekend.

Phillies start times for all home games revealed

Sep 25, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Cristopher Sanchez (61) reacts as he walks to the dugout before action game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The start time for Saturday is 1:05 p.m. ET, and for Sunday, first pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET.

Fans will notice that a majority of the team’s home games that are played at night will begin at 6:40 p.m. ET, not 7:05 p.m. 40 of their night home games have first pitch scheduled to be thrown at 6:40.

There are 13 games that are scheduled to start at 6:05, with all of those contests being the series finale or a weekend nighttime start. 12 of their home games on Sunday start at 1:35 p.m. ET; the only one that doesn’t is the last game of the regular season, which is when the league tries to start games at the same time to not give a competitive advantage to anyone for the playoffs.

The Phillies released start times for Home Games during the 2027 season.



The Home Opener against the Washington Nationals will be at 3:05pm.



The majority of Home Night Games will start at 6:40pm. pic.twitter.com/2lhcMk0D4G — Phillies Tailgate (@PhilsTailgate) October 22, 2026

That is set for a 3:05 p.m. ET first pitch against Washington.

10 games is the longest homestand the Phillies have, and they do that twice in 2027. The first is an incredibly difficult gauntlet from April 16-26 when they will host the National League Pennant-winning Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers and Arizona Diamondbacks.

Their second 10-game homestand comes near the end of the season, from Aug. 31-Sept. 9. This one is challenging in its own right because it is all NL East rivals, with three against the Atlanta Braves, three against the New York Mets and four against the Miami Marlins.

Who will be on the field for those games will become more clear in the coming weeks with free agency set to start as well.

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