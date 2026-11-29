The Philadelphia Phillies have entered the offseason like everyone else, but with the CBA set to expire soon and a lockout looming, the team hasn’t done much so far this winter. For a franchise that wanted to shake things up, what the plan is seems uncertain now.

While the Phillies have been able to win a lot of games in the last five years, they haven’t been able to ultimately achieve what they want. Philadelphia has a core that is getting a bit older, and with a desire to still win, they figured to be an aggressive team this winter.

So far, that has not been the case, and they have really neglected an area of need. One of the biggest flaws for the Phillies last season was their bullpen. Aside from Jhoan Duran, this was a group that underachieved, and fixing it figured to be near the top of their wish list this offseason.

However, with help in the bullpen needed, especially in the form of a left-handed pitcher, they have missed on top targets, and that is a massive mistake.

Phillies Making Massive Mistake Regarding Bullpen

Oct 12, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Alex Vesia (51) throws a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning in game two of the NLCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For many years now, the bullpen has been an issue for Philadelphia. This is a team that has frequently struggled to close out games in October, and this offseason it seemed likely that the team was going to try and address it.

However, on Saturday, two of the best relievers who are southpaws came off the board in free agency in Adrian Morejon and Alex Vesia, signing with the Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Mets, respectively.

While Morejon going to the American League doesn’t impact the Phillies a ton, Vesia signing with the Mets does. New York is having a strong offseason led by the addition of Tarik Skubal, and they now add arguably the second-best left-handed reliever on the market.

When looking at the two deals, Morejon getting over $100 million makes passing on him understandable. However, Vesia getting the three-year, $39 million deal for what he has been able to do is understandable.

For Philadelphia, they have seen nearly all of the top left-handed relief pitchers sign, and where they go from here is very uncertain. The Phillies not only have this need in their bullpen, but they also have to add someone of significance for the outfield.

Overall, it has not been a good offseason for the team, and there is reason to be concerned about what is happening so far.