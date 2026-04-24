Phillies Slugger Has Emerged as a Top Hitter for Franchise This Year

As the Philadelphia Phillies continue to struggle, the team has had at least one bright spot for the organization.

It has been a horrific start to the season for the Phillies, who, after 25 games, are 8-17 and on a nine-game losing streak. Philadelphia is a team expected to be one of the best in baseball this year and to once again compete for a playoff spot.

With the worst run differential in the league, it is clear that the team is not performing well at all. As shown by the nine-game losing streak, a lot is going wrong for the team right now. While the pitching staff has done alright for the most part, it is the lineup that has really held the team back.

While the offense for the Phillies has struggled for the most part, they do have a couple of players who have done well. One of them is Brandon Marsh. The veteran outfielder for the team had a really great second half of the year in 2025, and he has carried it over. Now, he has emerged as one of the best hitters on the team.

Marsh Playing at a Very High Level

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh | Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

When looking at the lineup for Philadelphia, their offensive struggles are certainly frustrating. This is a unit that has MVP-caliber players and former All-Stars up and down the lineup. However, the struggles of some of the big names on the team have negatively impacted them.

One of the players who has really let the team down so far is Alec Bohm. The former All-Star is having some issues with finances off the field, but his on-the-field production has been terrible.

While some key players struggle, it has been Marsh who has emerged as arguably the best hitter for the team so far this season. In 22 games, he has slashed .300/.329/.500 with four home runs and 14 RBI. Unfortunately, he is one of the left-handed hitters in the lineup who isn’t good at hitting left-handed pitching.

With Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber doing alright to start the season, it has arguably been Marsh who has been the best hitter on the team with a .300 batting average. It has been an extended stretch of really strong play for Marsh, and he has become a key member of the lineup. However, with the right-handed hitters all struggling for the team, the lineup continues to be unbalanced, which has led to issues.