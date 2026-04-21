Phillies' Veteran Wisely Seen as Most Likely Player To Be Traded

With the Philadelphia Phillies in the midst of a really bad stretch, there are some real concerns about the slow start to the season.

Coming into the year, the Phillies were once again expected to be one of the best teams in the National League. For the last couple of campaigns, Philadelphia has been one of the top teams. Unfortunately, they have got off to a slow start this year, and that has created a bit of panic.

With the offseason being lackluster for the team, the struggles of the lineup after not being able to make a meaningful upgrade are a concern. This is a mostly veteran group that, while a top 10 offense last year, did struggle at times. So far, this is the unit that has arguably been the greatest weakness of the team.

When looking at the roster, there is quite a bit of talent, but a clear need at an important position. The hot corner at third base is generally one that is expected to produce offensively, but that has not been the case. Alec Bohm is the starter at the position, but hasn’t provided much value to the team.

David Schoenfield of ESPN recently wrote that the most likely player to be traded by the Phillies before the MLB trade deadline would be Bohm. With the veteran struggling, moving him makes sense.

Philadelphia Should Move on From Bohm

Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Even though he has been their starting third baseman and a former All-Star for the team at the position, it has felt like the Phillies have needed to move on from Bohm and upgrade at the position for a couple of years now.

The slugger has got off to a really poor start to this campaign, and that has had a negative impact on the batting order. This is a team that needs their right-handed hitters to be good with both Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber hitting from the left side. However, that hasn’t been the case for the team, and one of the players who needs to be blamed is Bohm.

Philadelphia does have a top prospect in Aidan Miller, who could be a great option at the position, but he has been injured to start the campaign. Whether it be Miller or potentially looking at an external upgrade, Philadelphia needs to upgrade. With Bohm being a free agent at the end of the year, moving him and trying to get something of value makes sense.