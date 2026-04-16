Phillies Star Pitching Prospect Dominating Lower Minor Leagues

The Philadelphia Phillies are patiently awaiting the return of Zack Wheeler to help stabilize their starting rotation.

Not having him, after losing Ranger Suarez in free agency to the Boston Red Sox, has led to some shaky production from the team’s starting pitchers. Better days are hopefully on the horizon, especially with some of the young arms the organization has.

In the Big Leagues, Andrew Painter has looked good through his first three appearances, battling migraines to still perform at a high level. On the farm, Gage Wood is turning heads with Single-A Clearwater.

The Phillies’ first-round pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, Wood, is throwing the ball incredibly well through his first three starts as a pro. He is blowing away hitters with an incredible repertoire that was on full display in his latest outing against Dunedin.

Gage Wood dominating Single-A for Phillies

Jun 16, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks starting pitcher Gage Wood (14) looks at the scoreboard walking off the mound after the end of the third inning against the Murray State Racers at Charles Schwab Field. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Across four scoreless innings, he allowed only one hit with three walks and one hit batter to go along with four strikeouts. The walks were the most he has issued in a single game as a pro, but he worked around them by inducing a double play ball to end his outing.

That performance puts Wood at 11.1 professional innings, and he has yet to allow more than two hits in a start and has yielded only one extra-base hit. He has racked up an eye-popping 19 strikeouts, showcasing his elite stuff, to go with a 0.79 ERA.

The swing and miss stuff that he possesses is truly special. He generated eight whiffs at 27.6%, per Clark Fahrenthold of MLB.com, in his latest start. The No. 4-ranked prospect in the Philadelphia organization relied heavily on his 70-grade fastball, throwing it 63.8% of the time.

Averaging 95.6 mph with a max velocity of 96.7 on the night with 17.3 inches of induced vertical break, Wood is blowing away overmatched hitters with regularity.

Gage Wood's 2026 numbers after his latest scoreless start for the Single-A @Threshers:



11 1/3 IP

4 H

1 R

19 K

1 XBH allowed@Phillies | @PhilsPlayerDev | @RazorbackBSB pic.twitter.com/U0qu6zlbsd — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 15, 2026

In an encouraging development, he found success with his secondary pitches as well. His slider had a chase rate of 50% in the outing, and his changeup showed insane movement with 14.3 inches of horizontal break. It was the pitch he used to strike out Peyton Williams in the fourth inning.

It will be interesting to see how long the former Arkansas Razorbacks product remains with Clearwater. He was considered one of the more Major League-ready arms in the 2025 MLB Draft if he were to transition back to the bullpen.

For now, the Phillies seem intent on letting him develop and work as a starting pitcher. But, should the need arise down the line, he is someone to keep an eye on as a potential call-up with his experience as a high-leverage arm collegiately.