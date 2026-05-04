Phillies Starting Pitcher Matching Production to Performance

Coming into the 2026 MLB regular season, the biggest strength for the Philadelphia Phillies was expected to be their starting rotation. Alas, that wasn’t the case out of the gate.

Outside of Cristopher Sanchez, the group struggled. Inflated ERAs were held by Taijuan Walker, Aaron Nola and Jesus Luzardo, leading to the Phillies' starting rotation owning the worst earned run average in the sport at one point.

Walker has since been replaced by Zack Wheeler, which has helped get the team on track. Philadelphia is still waiting on Nola to return to form, but Luzardo’s production has started to match his performance.

It was fair for fans to have some concern about the talented lefty when his ERA sat at 7.94 through four starts and 22.2 innings. However, some statistics and underlying metrics hinted that he was throwing the ball much better than his numbers would indicate.

Jesus Luzardo has gotten on track for Phillies

Apr 21, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Jesus Luzardo (44) throws during the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

His strikeout numbers were strong, and he wasn’t walking people, which is normally a better indicator of future success than ERA. Also, his FIP was 2.88, indicating there was a lot of bad luck involved.

It turns out, there was truth to that. Luzardo has been excellent in his three most recent starts, with his underlying numbers remaining virtually the same, but his raw production is starting to mirror it.

In his most recent outing against the Miami Marlins, his former team, he threw 6.1 innings. He worked around some trouble, scattering eight hits but allowing only two earned runs, which came courtesy of a Esteury Ruiz home run in the bottom of the seventh.

A big reason the high total of hits didn’t come back to haunt him was that he had no self-inflicted damage. He didn’t issue a single walk while striking out 10, showcasing pinpoint accuracy with his elite stuff.

10 Ks for Jesús 🔥 pic.twitter.com/EvFK7OyxkN — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) May 3, 2026

It was the third encouraging start in a row for Luzardo. Over that span, he has thrown 18 innings with a 1.50 ERA, striking out 21 batters and issuing only four walks. When taking into account a slightly high .308 batting average on balls in play, his numbers could be even better.

His season-long ERA has dropped significantly during this span, now at 5.09. Odds are that number will just keep improving, especially with how red his Baseball Savant page is, indicating that he has been performing at an elite level all year.

His improvement has coincided with the team starting to get back on track, with the starting rotation once again looking like the backbone of the squad.