Pressure on Zack Wheeler To Step up and Get Phillies on Track

The Philadelphia Phillies are playing some bad baseball at the moment, riding an MLB-worst 10-game losing streak.

They haven’t been overly competitive during the last two weeks, losing five series in a row. The Arizona Diamondbacks, Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves have dominated them during that stretch, sending them plummeting to the bottom of the standings.

Without many bright spots to be excited about, there is a potential reprieve coming. Zack Wheeler is set to make his season debut against the Braves after dealing with a blood clot and thoracic outlet syndrome in his right shoulder.

It is unfair to put major expectations on him in his return, but the Phillies badly need him to hit the ground running and produce at a high level right from the start. He is being thrown right into the fire, taking on the Braves, who are in first place in the National League East.

Zack Wheeler ready for season debut against Braves

Jul 21, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) throws a pitch during the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Citizens Bank Park. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Wheeler will be taking the spot in the rotation that was occupied by Taijuan Walker in the first month of the campaign. Walker struggled mightily, leading to his release a few days ago despite being owed about $15 million for the remainder of the year.

The four-year, $72 million contract that he signed ahead of the 2023 season did not pan out as the franchise had hoped. Walker had some positive moments, but the negatives outweighed the positives, and his release was a warranted one.

He had a 9.13 ERA across 22.2 innings, so Wheeler doesn’t have a high bar to clear when it comes to his production. But if Philadelphia has any hope of getting back into the playoff picture in the NL, they need their ace performing to the best of his abilities right away.

The Phillies have returned RHP Zack Wheeler from his rehab assignment with Reading (AA) and reinstated him from the 15-day IL. To make room for Wheeler on the 26-man roster, RHP Alex McFarlane was optioned to Reading following last night’s game.



Additionally, right-handed… — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 25, 2026

Putting Wheeler into the rotation in Walker’s spot certainly gives the Phillies some real upside. Pitching alongside Cristopher Sanchez, Jesus Luzardo, Aaron Nola and Andrew Painter provides the team with advantageous matchups on a nearly nightly basis.

However, it is fair to wonder how impactful Wheeler will be in his return to the Major Leagues. His velocity hasn’t quite returned to previous levels, and he is going to be tested right away against one of the best teams in baseball.

If he can get anywhere close to the Cy Young-contending level of production he has shown in the past, it would be incredibly helpful for Philadelphia. Right now, the only hope they have of turning things around this season is if the starting pitching puts the rest of the team on its back and carries them to success.