Potential Phillies Target Mike Trout Has a Tricky Trade Value

The Philadelphia Phillies are starting to play better of late, and as they attempt to build some momentum, they could end up being buyers to try to improve some areas of need.

Following a terrible start to the campaign, the Phillies have already started to make some major changes this season to try to turn things around. The team parted ways with pitcher Taijuan Walker and then fired their manager, Rob Thomson. Since firing Thomson, the team has been playing really well of late. This is now a team that is once again on the rise, but they do still have some issues.

While the starting rotation is starting to really find their groove and emerge as one of the best in baseball with Zack Wheeler back, the offense is still going to be an area of concern. While the unit has done a bit better of late, there are still some concerns about some of their right-handed hitters and their ability to hit left-handed pitchers.

One player who could make a lot of sense for the team is Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout. The former AL MVP is playing extremely well and has, more importantly, been healthy. With the Angels struggling, moving Trout could make sense for the team right now. However, it won’t be easy.

Trout’s Value Is Tricky

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

While on the surface, Trout being healthy and performing like an All-Star once again is great to see, he does have a massive contract looming over his head with injury concerns. At 34 years old, Trout’s value is hard to figure out, and that is because of both his contract and his recent injury history.

On his contract, Trout will be making $37.1 million for the next four seasons. That is a very steep price for a player who is 34 years old and also has had a hard time staying healthy.

However, as one of the best right-handed hitters in the league this year, he could be a great fit on the field in a position of need as well for the Phillies. If the Angels were to entertain moving him, restocking a farm system that is one of the worst in the league, while shedding some salary, would be the goal.

It is certainly hard to figure out what his value would be in a trade, but the Angels having to eat some salary feels like it would be a must, even if he is playing well right now.