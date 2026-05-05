Angels Star Would Be Perfect Fit for Phillies in a Trade

The Philadelphia Phillies might have gotten off to a terrible start to the campaign, but recent changes have provided them with a bit of a spark, and there is still plenty of season for them to turn things around.

Last week, the Phillies were finally able to string some good baseball together, going an impressive (5-1) against the San Francisco Giants and the Miami Marlins. While the team is still under the .500 mark due to the struggles early and a 10-game losing streak this year, they all of a sudden look like the team that many thought they could be.

Even though the team is performing better, there are still some noticeable concerns for the unit. Offensive production is going to be something watched closely for the rest of the season. This is a unit that has really struggled against left-handed pitching and is in desperate need of a right-handed bat in the middle of the order.

Due to the struggles of the Los Angeles Angels once again, their star outfielder, Mike Trout, is going to hear his name mentioned in rumors once again. For Philadelphia, he makes a ton of sense now that he is healthy.

Trout Would Be a Perfect Fit

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout | William Liang-Imagn Images

It has been a tough couple of years for the former AL MVP. Injuries have derailed what was becoming one of the best careers for a right-handed hitter in baseball, but the good news is that he is healthy and performing well. Unfortunately for the Angels, that hasn’t resulted in more wins for the team.

So far this season, Trout has slashed .258/.433/.550 with 10 home runs and 21 RBI. It has been great to see him healthy and playing well, and that will make him a desirable trade target. With a love for Philadelphia, the star slugger has always been mentioned as a player they should pursue. However, he has stayed with the Angels for his whole career, but at 34 years old, the time to leave might be now.

Trout still has four years left on his contract with an annual salary of just over $37 million. That is a steep number, but one that Los Angeles might be willing to eat some of depending on the trade package in return.

For the Phillies, there would be few better fits for their lineup with his ability to hit left-handed pitching well and also play the outfield. However, with a no-trade clause, it would be all up to Trout.