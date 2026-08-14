Subtle Change Has Improved Andrew Painter With Phillies
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The Philadelphia Phillies have been desperate for someone to step up as the No. 5 starting pitcher in their rotation.
It has been a black hole all season long. Taijuan Walker, Andrew Painter, Alan Rangel and a host of openers and bulk-inning pitchers have struggled to produce with any consistency. Things got so bad for Painter that he was demoted in June after a disastrous start against the Miami Marlins, in which he was tagged for six runs in two innings.
He spent the next few weeks with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, where he started to gain his confidence back. In need of a starting pitcher on July 31, the team decided to turn back to Painter.
He performed well enough in that start that the team changed their MLB trade deadline plans, and he has rewarded them with great production. And there is one subtle change that has led to the improvement on the mound.
What has Andrew Painter adjusted with his pitching grip?
As shared by Lance Brozdowski on X, Painter has changed how he grips his pitch. He has made an adjustment from his old splitter to a new changeup, and the results have been fantastic thus far.
This new grip has led to Painter throwing the ball harder with more drop. In April, he averaged 87.2 mph on the pitch. Since his return, he is up to 90.1 mph, along with the added drop, making it a tougher pitch to pick up on.
That change has almost certainly elevated the performance of the other pitches in his arsenal, especially his fastball, and it is easy to see why. As shared by Cole Weintraub, Painter went to the new changeup often throughout the night, and it got the job done.
He threw offering on 31% of his pitches, with 72% of them going for a strike. An incredible 50% chase rate was generated, and three of the six strikeouts that he recorded during the outing against the St. Louis Cardinals came on that new changeup.
Painter stepped up when the team needed him most and got the job done, relying on a new pitch. He threw 5.1 innings, throwing 91 pitches, on a night the team was incredibly shorthanded on the mound.
Rangel threw 2.2 innings, and then Jonathan Bowlan came in to close things out in the ninth for his first career save and a huge win for the team. He was the last bullet interim manager Don Mattingly had, as backup catcher Garrett Stubbs would have taken the mound in extra innings.
Luckily, that scenario was avoided in large part because of the strong outing from Painter. The rookie looks to be figuring things out, which is huge for a team that has been reeling in the second half of the season.
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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. In addition to his work here, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.