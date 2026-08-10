Phillies Need Andrew Painter, Alan Rangel To Step up Against Cardinals

The Philadelphia Phillies have been playing a lot of baseball over the last few days, which has put interim manager Don Mattingly in a rough spot.

They have played 10 games in 10 days. In three out of the last five days, the team has gone into extra innings, which has further taxed a bullpen that is in desperate need of some days off. Guys are being called upon too often, which is leading to diminished results and, in some cases, injury.

Caleb Kilian, who was pitching for the fourth time in six days, looked to get hurt on his final pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays on Aug. 9, with a potential injury list stint coming. That is why all eyes are on Andrew Painter and Alan Rangel heading into the series with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Those two could be tasked with getting through at least nine innings of regulation all on their own. Painter is set to make his third start since being called back up to the Major Leagues, and the team needs him more than ever.

Andrew Painter and Alan Rangel might be only Phillies arms available

Jul 19, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Alan Rangel (57) throws a pitch during the second inning against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A night off for all the top options in the bullpen would be massive for the Phillies. They do not have a day off until Aug. 14, following their game against the Minnesota Twins for the Field of Dreams Game on Aug. 13. Aug. 14 will be a true off day for the team, with travel plans being made to leave at the conclusion of the game on Aug. 13, not the following day.

Getting to and through that game without further taxing the bullpen will be a lot easier if Painter and Rangel can carry the load on their own to start the series with the Cardinals. Pushing a shaky bullpen further could only make things worse, so it is up to the two right-handers to get the job done.

Painter has thrown 10 innings since coming back from Triple-A Lehigh Valley, and all three runs scored against him have come in the first innings of both outings. He has looked more confident on the mound, allowing only six hits and striking out 10 batters.

The four walks are a bit of a concern, but he has done a good job of working around any traffic on the basepaths. He just has to give the team a chance to win when he takes the mound, and in both outings, he has done that.

Andrew Painter and Alan Rangel can really save Phillies bullpen

Aug 5, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Andrew Painter (24) looks on during the third inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hopefully, he is over the hamstring ailment that knocked him out of his most recent start against the Washington Nationals. He gutted through four innings before being removed from the game as a precaution.

Painter will take the ball first and work as deep into the game as possible. Rangel will then be tasked with potentially covering the remainder on his own to try and help save the bullpen.

He was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley over the weekend, with Chase Shugart being optioned, because of his high usage rate. If Rangel can soak up innings, it would be an immense help to the club.

This feels like it could be a major turning point in the season. If Painter and Rangel succeed and help the Phillies to a second straight win while saving the bullpen, positive momentum could be built against a soft spot in the schedule.

Sign up for our free newsletter to receive the latest news and updates!