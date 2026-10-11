The First Move the Phillies Front Office Must Make This Offseason

The Philadelphia Phillies are heading into an important offseason, and they are going to have a lot of big decisions to make regarding their roster.

Coming off a disappointing postseason exit, the Phillies are a team that appears to be at a crossroads. Philadelphia has been one of the better teams in the league over the last five years, but it hasn’t resulted in a championship.

Now, with an aging core, the window for Philadelphia feels like it might be closing, and what direction they will go in this winter will be interesting to see. The Phillies have a lot of money locked up in some veterans, and while not all of the contracts are desirable, they are fortunate to have some good financial resources.

When looking at what the plan might be for the winter, bringing back one of their free agents who had a great first half and a decent overall season should be a top priority.

First Move Phillies Make Should Be to Bring Back Alec Bohm

Sep 30, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Alec Bohm (28) sits in the dugout after a win against the Atlanta Braves in game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While for quite some time to start the season it felt like the Phillies might move on from Bohm or that at the very least he wouldn’t be back, the former All-Star found his groove and was a key player for the team in the second half of the year.

Bohm has certainly been an interesting player for the Phillies, and the consistency in his play hasn’t always been there. However, he is a right-handed bat, and with the struggles of Trea Turner this year, he was arguably their best from that side of the plate.

In the second half of the year, the numbers for Bohm were impressive. He was able to slash .298/.369/.425 with four home runs and 41 RBI in 63 games played. Of the normal players for the team, he was only behind Bryce Harper in terms of OPS.

Due to some of the inconsistencies, it will be interesting to see what a new contract will look like for Bohm this offseason. He will be hitting free agency at 30 years old, which is a good age for a multi-year deal. However, he has never had an OPS over .800 for a season in his career. That should keep the price at a reasonable number.

Overall, with a need at third base without him, the Phillies' first move of the offseason should be to lock him up to a multi-year deal.