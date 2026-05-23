This One Player’s Absence Stands Out Most for Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies have been on a roller coaster ride thus far in the 2026 MLB regular season.

With one quarter of the MLB season underway, The Athletic (subscription required) has posted its “Wish You Were Here” edition of this week’s Power Rankings. This list reveals one player from each team that they no longer have, but could use and miss right about now.

For the Phillies, that player is shortstop Aidan Miller.

Miller, 21, is the top-ranked prospect in the team's farm system. However, he has missed the entire season so far due to a back injury.

Phillies could have really used Aidan Miller

Feb 19, 2026; Clearwater, FL, USA; Philadelphia Phillies infielder Aidan Miller (81) poses for media day. | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

While the team on the field has found success with Don Mattingly at the helm, going 16-6 since he became interim manager, the organization’s roster depth is a weakness for Philadelphia.

Specifically, third base has become a significant weak spot for the Phillies. Alec Bohm has gotten off to a slow start, slashing .151/.218/.208 with four extra-base hits through April. He has begun to turn the page, courtesy of an 11-game hitting streak, although he’s batting just .220/.280/.351 with 12 extra-base hits and a .631 OPS in 46 games this season.

Edmundo Sosa hasn’t done much offensively either, posting a .228/.262/.342 slash line with five extra-base hits and a .604 OPS in 28 games.

Miller would have most definitely gotten an opportunity to play third base at the Big League level due to the struggles at the hot corner for the Phillies so far this season, but he is still recovering from the back injury he’s been dealing with for the past few seasons.

Aidan Miller singles off Kodai Senga, then steals his 59th base of the season pic.twitter.com/qHYdt616oc — Mitch Rupert (@Mitch_Rupert) September 19, 2025

In 116 games between Double-A and Triple-A last season, Miller slashed .264/.392/.433 with 14 home runs, 27 doubles, two triples, an .825 OPS, 82 runs scored and 59 stolen bases. He finished the 2025 season on a tear, wrapping up the year with 22 extra-base hits and an OPS over 1.100 in his last 36 games.

Mattingly provided an update on Miller this week, saying he’s beginning to do light baseball activity. While there is no timetable for his return, Miller seems to be trending in the right direction over the past few days.

Taking into consideration Philadelphia’s weak spot at third base this year, as well as the hot stretch that Miller finished the season on last year, the Phillies are missing the potential presence of Miller. If he were healthy, he’d most certainly get an opportunity in the infield, specifically third base at the Big League level.

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