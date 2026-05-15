Twins' Outfielder Would Be Perfect Trade Target for Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies are in the middle of a really strong streak and have clawed their way back almost to the .500 mark. However, they do have some clear areas where it would be ideal to get upgrades.

Following their (9-19) start to the season, the Phillies are (12-4) in their last 16 games. During that span, they have now won five straight series and will be seeking to make it six against the in-state rivals, the Pittsburgh Pirates, over the weekend.

During the recent hot streak, the Phillies have been powered by the return of one of their aces, Zack Wheeler. The right-hander has come off the injured list, and the team has won every game that he has started. Pairing him with Cristopher Sanchez has created, once again, one of the best one-two punches in all of baseball.

Furthermore, while the rotation has been good, led by their two aces, the lineup has also seen some better production of late. Kyle Schwarber has been on a tear, and that has helped spark the lineup. However, even though the unit has been better, they do still have needs. One player who could be a great upgrade for them would be Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton.

Buxton Would Be a Perfect Fit

Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

It isn’t very often that a player is a true perfect fit for a team, but with a need for offensive help in the outfield, Buxton checks those boxes. With the Twins struggling as expected and in a rebuild, it was a bit surprising to see that the talented outfielder hasn’t been moved yet.

However, as the summer gets closer, his name will certainly be mentioned in rumors, and he makes a ton of sense for the Phillies. This is a team that needs a right-handed bat in the middle of their lineup, and Buxton could provide them with a very good one.

So far this year, he has slashed .260/.319/.580 with 15 home runs and 23 RBI. While he is an elite talent, staying on the field has always been a bit of an issue. At 32 years old, there might be some concerns about that, but he would instantly provide the Phillies with what they need in the lineup.

With two more years left on his contract at a very affordable $15 million per season based on his production, a potential deal would require a lot. Just one year after acquiring closer Jhoan Duran from Minnesota, the Phillies should actively pursue Buxton this summer.