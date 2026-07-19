Why Phillies Aren't Concerned with Brandon Marsh's Recent Slump

PHILADELPHIA -- For the first time since he came back to the majors last year, Brandon Marsh is in a prolonged slump.

The All-Star appearance at Citizens Bank Park last week overshadowed the current slump Marsh is on, one that is starting to become more noticeable with the second half of the season underway.

Marsh is struggling in the month of July, hitting just .149 with one home run and one RBI. In addition to having just six hits in 47 at-bats, Marsh is slugging .213 with a .458 OPS.

"It is something that you watch," Phillies manager Don Mattingly said prior to Sunday's game against the Mets to Phillies on SI. "I'm not worried about him from that standpoint...He's all about us winning. It's not like he's dragging his head or anything like that.

"He's not swinging the bat the way he wants, but it's not going to defense. It's not going to not caring what's going on with the rest of the club at that time."

Even with the poor July, Marsh is still hitting .266 with 10 home runs and 22 RBI since June 1. He's compiled an .801 OPS in that stretch.

The numbers against LHP have taken a small dive. Marsh is hitting .237 with a .664 OPS against LHP this season, but that's dipped to .214 with a .652 OPS since June 1. Marsh is hitting 1-of-13 against LHP in July, a batting average of .077.

Marsh has kept the same attitude through the slump, which plays into why his July swoon isn't as noticeable.

"I think it's natural that guys aren't feeling the same energy when they're not getting on base," Mattingly said. "You feel like you're not doing your part. Just leaves you in that different feeling.

"That's where you separate the defense from the offense and the baserunning, things like that. That's the kind of things we're watching for."

Marsh has been even keel, but the second half of the season is only two games old. He's hitting cleanup on Sunday, a spot where he's hitting .252 with a .712 OPS in 33 games this season.

The Phillies are hoping Marsh can break out of his hitless streak to start the second half, as he has zero hits in his first eight at bats.

Justin Crawford's success against LHP

Jul 9, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Justin Crawford (2) bats against the Cincinnati Reds in the sixth inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Crawford has had his peaks and valleys in his first year in the majors. He's had his slumps and made ajustments to counter big-league pitching.

Just look at his numbers against left-handed pitching. Crawford started his major league career 1-for-17 against LHP -- an .059 batting average. Crawford is hitting .308 against LHP since May 1 (8-for-26) and .353 since June 1.

The Phillies have been platooning Crawford with Derek Hill, but Crawford has demonstrated he's earned more at bats against LHP -- and regular playing time overall.

"It's not really just against lefties," Mattingly said. "He's made adjustments to shorten his route to the ball. I think we're seeing it against both sides right? That's really the main thing.

"That allows you a little bit more time. If you get a pitch to hit, you're not fouling it off. You don't necessarilly get another one."

Crawford is hitting .301 since June 1 with five steals. The OPS is just .686 in that stretch, but Crawford is getting on base at the bottom of the order.