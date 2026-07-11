Don Mattingly Shares Concerning Update on Phillies Outfielder

The Philadelphia Phillies suffered another ugly loss on Friday as they started a three-game series versus the Detroit Tigers. Although the Tigers are a sub-.500 team, they blasted Philadelphia 10-2 at Comerica Park.

This was the team's fourth loss in its last six games, as well as the third time in its last five games it has given up at least 10 runs. With a 52-43 record, they continue to trail the Atlanta Braves by three games for first place in the National League East.

To make matters worse, Phillies center fielder Justin Crawford, a promising rookie, was removed from the lineup just before the opening pitch due to left knee soreness.

According to interim manager Don Mattingly, the team will be "careful' with him, and there is a possibility he will miss some time, per MLB.com.

Justin Crawford suffers injury during drill work

Jul 5, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Justin Crawford (2) hits a single during the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“[Crawford] just slipped in the outfield doing some drill work," Mattingly said postgame. "He had some [knee] soreness and we’ll see how it goes. It felt better as the game went on. We’ll probably be careful with him, but we’ll see how he is [Saturday]. If he wakes up sore or swelling, they’ll probably do [a MRI].’’

Crawford has given Philadelphia a bit of juice at the plate, especially of late. On the season, he is batting .263 and has 21 runs batted in through 73 games, and since the start of June, his batting average is at .313.

He was the No. 17 pick in the first round of the 2022 draft. On March 26 of this year, he made his Major League Baseball debut, and right away, he got a hit on the very first pitch during his very first at-bat. He got himself another hit later in that same contest.

With Crawford unable to play, Derek Hill took his place in center field. Hill, who started his MLB career with the Tigers in 2020, had an RBI single in the top of the third inning to open up the scoring, and he then had a solo home run in the top of the fourth to tie the score at 2-all.

After that, an onslaught ensued. In the sixth inning, Phillies relief pitcher Tim Mayza gave up an RBI single, and then, after a sacrifice bunt by Zack McKinstry, he committed a throwing error that resulted in Matt Vierling scoring for Detroit. Mayza then allowed a triple by James Outman that resulted in Vierling and Eduardo Valencia scoring.

Three more Tigers runs came in the seventh inning, and the damage was done.

The two teams will face off again on Saturday and Sunday before the All-Star break begins for the Phillies. This All-Star game, of course, will take place at Citizens Bank Park in South Philadelphia.

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