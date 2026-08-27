Why Pursuing Eugenio Suarez Makes Sense for Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies are pushing forward with September right around the corner, and if the season ended today, they would be a playoff team in the National League. However, this is a team that could still be seeking some upgrades before October.

With expectations for the team being high and the title window for this veteran core still open, the Phillies were an aggressive team at the trade deadline, trying to improve.

Philadelphia has a lot of star power on their squad, but quality depth in some areas has been an issue. On offense, the Phillies can struggle if their stars don’t produce, and getting a player like Luis Arraez helped a lot.

However, while Arraez is a very good player, he wasn’t a right-handed hitter, which was a need for Philadelphia at the deadline. Recently, a potential option for the Phillies might be available with the Cincinnati Reds placing veteran slugger Eugenio Suarez on waivers.

Pursuing Suarez Makes Sense for Phillies

Sources: Reds slugger Eugenio Suárez, outfielder TJ Friedl available on waivers. Story, unlocked and free to read: https://t.co/ZBXIWEyGcM — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 27, 2026

The veteran slugger was a significant signing by the Reds this winter to try and improve their offense and help them secure a second straight playoff appearance.

At the time, the signing made a lot of sense for Cincinnati; Suarez was coming off a strong year with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Seattle Mariners. In 2025, he slashed .228/.298/.526 with 49 home runs and 118 RBI.

The offensive production from the slugger was extremely impressive, but his market never really developed, and he ultimately signed a one-year deal with the Reds.

Unfortunately, Suarez hasn’t come close to replicating what he was able to do in 2025 this year. With Cincinnati, he has slashed .208/.295/.410 with 19 home runs and 57 RBI.

Even though it has been a significant drop in production, Suarez isn’t having an awful season with an OPS over .700 and could be a strong right-handed bat for the Phillies.

While he wouldn’t be an everyday starter, having a player like him available against left-handed pitchers would help a lineup that sees most of their production come from left-handed players at the plate.

Teams will have 48 hours to claim Suarez, and it will be interesting to see what his market looks like. While he is making a lot of money for the remainder of the year, he could be worth the Phillies taking a shot on him to improve depth and give them a proven slugger from the right side of the plate.