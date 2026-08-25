Luis Arraez Can Make MLB History Winning Batting Title With Phillies

The biggest move that the Philadelphia Phillies made ahead of the MLB trade deadline was acquiring second baseman Luis Arraez from the San Francisco Giants.

He wasn’t anything like what the team was looking for heading into the deadline; president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski was seeking a right-handed-hitting outfielder, and Arraez is a left-handed-hitting infielder.

But he brought a skill set the team desperately needed. Arraez’s game is predicated on putting the ball in play and owning incredibly low strikeout rates. His on-base ability is something the Phillies certainly needed more of, sitting at the bottom of baseball in on-base percentage.

After a rough 0-17 stretch early in his tenure, Arraez, more recently, looks more like the player Philadelphia thought it was getting. And his improved production has him on the precipice of making some incredible MLB history.

Luis Arraez on pace to make MLB history with Phillies

Aug 21, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Luis Arraez (4) hits a single during the first inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his career, Arraez has won the batting title three times, from 2022 through 2024 with the Minnesota Twins, Miami Marlins and San Diego Padres. With the Marlins in 2023, he led all of baseball with a .354 batting average.

If he can win the batting title for a fourth time in his career with the Phillies, Arraez would become the first player in MLB history to accomplish that feat with four different franchises, according to SleeperMLB on X.

Entering play on Aug. 25, he owns the best batting average in baseball at .321. He is currently one point ahead of Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros, who is batting .320 to lead the American League, as he chases the Triple Crown.

In the National League, the second-best batting average is currently held by Nick Gonzales of the Pittsburgh Pirates, and he is at .308. There is still a lot of the season left for things to change, but a 13-point lead entering the final week of August is certainly a healthy margin to possess.

Luis Arraez has a chance to be the first player in MLB history to win a batting title on 4 different teams.



2022 Minnesota Twins

2023 Miami Marlins

2024 San Diego Padres



He currently is leading the league with a .322 BA (Giants/Phillies). pic.twitter.com/q9EqtQ1fin — SleeperMLB (@SleeperMLB) August 24, 2026

Since snapping his 0-for-17 streak, Arraez has been on fire for Philadelphia. He has recorded a hit in 10 consecutive games that he has started in, with his only hitless appearance being on Aug. 23 when he pinch-hit for Bryson Stott in the eighth inning.

Over that stretch, in which the team has gone 9-2, he has a .405 batting average, going 17-for-42 at the plate with three doubles and one home run. His skill set has been on full display, striking out only once over that period of time and drawing one walk as well.

That has helped bolster his batting average with the Phillies to .308, getting closer to the .324 that he had with the Giants after going through one of the worst slumps in his career at the plate.

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