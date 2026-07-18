Zack Wheeler Gets Some Love in MLB Pitcher Power Ranking

Just months after undergoing a procedure to fix a serious blood clot that was discovered near his right shoulder, Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler is having a whale of a season.

Through the Major League Baseball All-Star break, he has a stellar 2.13 earned run average and a 10-1 record, and his WHIP of 0.892 is the lowest of his 12-year career.

But he got snubbed when the National League's initial roster for the All-Star game was announced, and he wasn't on it. He was later approached about being a replacement player, but he turned down that invitation and called it a "pity party."

Still, there is no denying that Wheeler may be having the best season of his career, even though he turned 36 years of age on May 30. In MLB.com's latest starting pitcher power rankings, he was given some major love by coming in at No. 2, behind only Jacob Misiorowski of the Milwaukee Brewers.

Zack Wheeler lands at No. 2 in starting pitcher rankings

Jul 12, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"His season got off to a late start as he recovered from thoracic outlet decompression surgery, but Wheeler has looked as good as ever since returning, even at age 36," wrote Andrew Simon. "He has a 2.13 ERA in 15 starts, and the resurgent Phillies have gone 13-2 in those games, including six wins in a row. In July, Wheeler has struck out 34 batters and walked three in 17 2/3 innings, and he finished his first half with an absolute gem on Sunday at Detroit."

Wheeler has started two games ever since he received his disrespect from the All-Star voters, and perhaps he channeled those negative emotions he felt into beautiful baseball. On July 7 versus the Cincinnati Reds, he allowed just one run and had 14 strikeouts in seven innings pitched during a 4-1 Phillies victory.

Five days later, against the Detroit Tigers, he started and pitched six innings, and during that time, he gave up just two hits while recording 10 strikeouts as the Phillies blanked Detroit in a 5-0 win. It was Wheeler's third straight game with double-digit strikeouts.

Thanks in large part to him, Philadelphia has rebounded nicely from a 9-19 start that cost then-manager Rob Thomson his job. Don Mattingly, Thomson's replacement, has guided the squad to a 54-43 record, which puts it just two games behind the Atlanta Braves for first place in the National League East.

The Phillies could still use one more high-level starting pitcher, as well as some help for their relief pitching staff. But thanks to their recent success, there is increasing chatter that they may be the National League team that has the best chance of unseating the two-time defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers this October.