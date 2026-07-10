Phillies Players and Coaches Wear T-Shirts With Recent Zack Wheeler Quote

Following picking up a series win against the Cincinnati Reds, the Philadelphia Phillies will be on the road getting set for a matchup against the Detroit Tigers over the weekend. However, a major storyline surrounding the team continues to be the All-Star Game status of one of their stars.

As the Phillies get set to host the All-Star Game next week, they are currently on a nine-game road trip that has had some mixed results so far. Philadelphia is currently (3-3) on the road trip, splitting the two series.

For a team that is currently 10 games over the .500 mark, they are going to be well-represented at the All-Star Game. Both Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper are expected to participate in the Home Run Derby, and they have numerous All-Stars in the game.

However, one of the most notable players who won’t be in the game is Zack Wheeler. The right-hander has been fantastic this season, but has yet to be put on the team. After a great soundbite following a recent start, t-shirts were made and worn by players and coaches supporting him.

T-Shirts Showcase Memorable Wheeler Quote

One of the biggest All-Star snubs in the entire league this season has undoubtedly been Wheeler. With the right-hander scheduled to start on Sunday, the league has seemingly not considered him to be an All-Star.

Even though he missed a little bit of time to start the season, he has been one of the best pitchers in the league so far this year. Overall, he has totaled a (9-1) record, 2.28 ERA, and 98 strikeouts in 14 games.

The numbers certainly scream All-Star, but he has yet to be selected. Regardless of whether or not he can pitch in the actual game, he should be on the team. Following one of his best performances of the season in his most recent start against the Cincinnati Reds, he had a memorable quote about being snubbed.

Looks like there were some t-shirts made for Phillies players and staff with part of this quote on it https://t.co/zEZjguunFH — Charlotte Varnes (@charlottevarnes) July 10, 2026

In that start, he totaled 14 strikeouts over seven innings of work and allowed just one run in the win. Especially with the game being in Philadelphia, it is a shocker that Wheeler didn’t make the team to begin with and that he still hasn’t been put on it.

The shirts that some of the coaches and players are wearing are a nice showing of support for their ace that has been snubbed. Wheeler is scheduled to make his final start of the first half against the Tigers, in what will be a fantastic showdown against Tarik Skubal.