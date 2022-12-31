An Ode to One of the Great Phillies: Jean Segura

Former Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura signed a deal with the Miami Marlins. A true professional in every sense, his presence will be missed in Philly.

Jean Segura was a key catalyst in the Philadelphia Phillies’ ascension to the playoffs last season for the first time since 2011.

It was also Segura’s first trip to the playoffs.

One of the most likable players on the team, Segura was also a leader on and off the field.

Unfortunately, there was only so much money to go around and Segura became expendable.

The process took a while, but Segura reportedly signed a two-year, $17 million deal with the Miami Marlins.

Segura will still be a familiar face as the Marlins and Phillies will clash in the National League East.

Segura was acquired in 2019 from the Seattle Mariners for J.P. Crawford and Carlos Santana. In four seasons with the Phillies, Segura hit 43 home runs and knocked in 176 runs.

Defensively, Segura was as strong as any second baseman in all of Major League Baseball.

With Trea Turner coming over in free agency on an 11-year, $300 million contract, it allowed Bryson Stott to move to second base. Stott is much younger than Segura and the transition made sense to President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski.

Segura, an 11-year veteran, who will be 33 by the time next season comes around, will be able to provide leadership for the Marlins. Especially if they feature a young team.

He’s a career .285 hitter with 1,479 career hits. He’s a professional in every way.

Segura will certainly be missed for many reasons around here.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!