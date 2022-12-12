Can the Phillies Overcome their Defensive Deficiencies in 2023?

Despite a glaring weakness, the Philadelphia Phillies still managed to come within two victories of winning the World Series.

The weakness?

Defense.

Yes, J.T. Realmuto became a Gold Glove winner, Jean Segura was solid at second base and Brandon Marsh was steady in center field following a trade with the Los Angeles Angels.

But as a whole, the Phillies scuffled defensively.

Rhys Hoskins, who led all first basemen with 12 errors, looked uncomfortable far too often and easily could have been charged with more miscues. We all know what transpired in the postseason.

Nick Castellanos will be remembered for a pair of outstanding sliding catches in right field in the playoffs. During the regular season, he was average at best, and downright terrible at worst.

Alec Bohm had that unforgettable three-error game early in the season yet rallied to become a slightly below-average fielder.

Let’s fast forward to 2023 and the Phillies suddenly look improved on defense.

Trea Turner will start at shortstop, which moves ever-improving Bryson Stott to second in place of Segura. With Bryce Harper out until at least mid-July, Hoskins could open as the designated hitter with a variety of options available at first.

Matt Vierling can platoon with Marsh in center and both are very steady defensively.

The Phillies still have some defensive issues, but they sure seem to be better already.

Manager Rob Thomson sure thinks so.

“We’re obviously a lot more athletic, and that’s taking nothing away from the guys that were here before,” Thomson told reporters at the Winter Meetings. “Stott and Trea, they can cover a lot of ground, and it’s really important now that you can’t have three guys on one side of second base. Now you add Marsh in center field. You already had Vierling. You have the best catcher in baseball behind the plate. Our defense looks really good right now.”

Even when the defense failed the pitching staff, no one complained publicly. That’s a sign of a team coming together.

“Whenever somebody has an error or whatever it may be, we pick them right up,” Zack Wheeler told reporters during the National League Championship Series. “Especially, as a pitcher, you try to pick them right up, get that guy off the base, whatever it may be. Make your pitch to try to help that.”

The Phillies don’t need a defense filled with Gold Glove winners. They do need a defense which continues to improve.

Castellanos, Kyle Schwarber and Hoskins need to get better. If they can become consistent in the field, especially when they’re going through a slump offensively, the Phillies will reap the rewards.

