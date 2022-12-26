Darick Hall Should Be the Undisputed DH for the Philadelphia Phillies on Opening Day
Rob Thomson’s lineup card on Opening Day is far from complete.
In fact, it could change a number of ways for the Philadelphia Phillies’ second-year manager.
The biggest question mark appears to be at designated hitter.
With Bryce Harper out until at least mid-July while recovering from Tommy John surgery, Thomson will need a reliable DH. Or multiple ones.
If Jacob deGrom is the starter on Opening Day March 30 when the Texas Rangers host the Phillies, a logical choice would be Darick Hall.
Thomson could find a replacement for left field and insert Kyle Schwarber. He could put someone else at first base and put Rhys Hoskins in Harper’s place.
Matt Vierling could handle an outfield spot and move Nick Castellanos to DH.
Hall, a promising young left-handed bat, showed enough promise as a rookie to warrant a chance at DH.
Hall hit nine home runs in 136 at-bats last season and produced an OPS of .804. More than statistics, Hall played like a veteran. He never let a bad game linger. His confidence never appeared to waver.
With that experience, Hall should be much more prepared for the 2023 season.
It’s time to give him a shot.
Yes, Hall went into a major slump in August, going 1-for-31. Every player struggles at one point or another. Bryson Stott scuffled through a 6-for-66 stretch at the beginning of the season and we know how well that worked out in the end. Stott is here to stay.
Hall went back to Triple-A Lehigh Valley and put in the work to finish with 28 Minor League home runs.
His attitude was perfect and it showed in a brief period with the Phillies.
Hall was the 407th overall pick in the 2016 draft. He lasted all the way to the 14th round.
What a hidden gem.
It’s time to see more of him.
More From SI's Inside The Phillies:
- Phillies Star Bryce Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
- How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
- Could Bryce Harper's Favorite MLB Player Join the Philadelphia Phillies in 2023?
- Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
- Bryce Harper-Obsessed Japanese Baseball Star Wants to Play for Phillies
- Six Philadelphia Phillies Declare Free Agency
- Rumored Phillies Free Agent Target Just Opted Out of Contract
- Jimmy Rollins Describes Disrespectful Treatment by Ryne Sandberg
- Phillies Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule
- Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!