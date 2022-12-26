With Bryce Harper out with injury to start the 2023 MLB season, the Philadelphia Phillies should turn to Darick Hall for the bulk of starts at the designated hitter position.

Rob Thomson’s lineup card on Opening Day is far from complete.

In fact, it could change a number of ways for the Philadelphia Phillies’ second-year manager.

The biggest question mark appears to be at designated hitter.

With Bryce Harper out until at least mid-July while recovering from Tommy John surgery, Thomson will need a reliable DH. Or multiple ones.

If Jacob deGrom is the starter on Opening Day March 30 when the Texas Rangers host the Phillies, a logical choice would be Darick Hall.

Thomson could find a replacement for left field and insert Kyle Schwarber. He could put someone else at first base and put Rhys Hoskins in Harper’s place.

Matt Vierling could handle an outfield spot and move Nick Castellanos to DH.

Hall, a promising young left-handed bat, showed enough promise as a rookie to warrant a chance at DH.

Hall hit nine home runs in 136 at-bats last season and produced an OPS of .804. More than statistics, Hall played like a veteran. He never let a bad game linger. His confidence never appeared to waver.

With that experience, Hall should be much more prepared for the 2023 season.

It’s time to give him a shot.

Yes, Hall went into a major slump in August, going 1-for-31. Every player struggles at one point or another. Bryson Stott scuffled through a 6-for-66 stretch at the beginning of the season and we know how well that worked out in the end. Stott is here to stay.

Hall went back to Triple-A Lehigh Valley and put in the work to finish with 28 Minor League home runs.

His attitude was perfect and it showed in a brief period with the Phillies.

Hall was the 407th overall pick in the 2016 draft. He lasted all the way to the 14th round.

What a hidden gem.

It’s time to see more of him.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!