Jesús Luzardo deserves to be the Phillies' Game 2 Starter

Jesus Luzardo’s first inning:



1 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, 23 pitches



Jesus Luzardo innings 2-8:



7 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 9 K - 74 pitches



22 straight retired



One of the most unbelievable performances of all time



pic.twitter.com/8yTcNa4JhI