Jesús Luzardo deserves to be the Phillies' Game 2 Starter
It’s been confirmed since September 17 that Cristopher Sánchez will start Game 1 of the National League Division Series. This isn’t a surprise as Sánchez put together a Cy Young worthy season. He set career highs with 13 wins, 8.0 WAR, 2.50 ERA, and 212 strikeouts in 202 innings.
However, it’s been 14 days later, and Rob Thomson still hasn’t released who is getting the ball for Game 2.
It shouldn’t be a hard decision for Thomson as Jesús Luzardo remained healthy and reliable all year, especially at home. Luzardo finished 8-2 with 11.2 SO/9 at Citizens Bank Park. Outside of the horrific outing when the Brewers came into town, Luzardo had a 3.11 ERA at CBP. He feeds off the energy of the crowd which might boost his velocity to triple digits while playing tricks on the eyes of the batter with his changeup and slider. Luzardo has a 2.14 ERA and a strikeout to walk ratio of 36:1 over his last five outings.
“That’s a really impressive regular season for him,” Thomson said. “A lot of it has to do with fastball command and for a while now, his secondary pitches have been really sharp. The changeup was better tonight than I've seen it recently, but the sliders been really good for a while now.”
Luzardo understands what goes on through opposing pitchers' heads entering the sea of red during the postseason. He experienced it himself in 2023 as a Marlin. Luzardo is now on the right side of the field with 45,000+ fans behind him.
The Phillies will face the winner of the Dodgers and Reds series. Based on Game 1 being a slugfest in favor of Los Angeles, it seems like the Dodgers will be coming to Philadelphia Saturday night.
Here's Luzardo's outing at home and on the road against the Dodgers this season.
Luzardo's Home Stats vs. Dodgers:
LAD: 7.0 IP | 2 H | 0 R | 2 BB | 8 K
Luzardo's Away Stats vs. Dodgers:
At LAD: 7.0 IP | 6 H | 4 ER | 1 BB | 6 K
If the Dodgers are Philadelphia’s opponent, Luzardo would have a favored lefty-lefty matchup against Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, and Max Muncy. This trio went 2-for-9 with two strikeouts against Luzardo this season.
Luzardo ended his regular season frying the fish and striking out 10 Marlins…at home I may add. It’s Luzardo’s seventh 10+ strikeouts performance which he’ll ride that momentum into a Game 2 start.
Once the series heads to Los Angeles or Cincinnati for Game 3, that’s when Ranger Suárez should get the ball. The Phillies could be either a win away from the National League Conference Series or a game away from their season ending. Suárez is the guy to count on when the team’s backs are against the walls. His calm, cool, and collected mentality makes the southpaw unfazed pitching in whatever environment he’s in. Suárez throws a baseball like he has no heart rate and the fans at Dodger Stadium or Great American Ball Park won’t be able to crack him.
Suárez has pitched in the highest level of stages on the road in the postseason from Game 1 of the NLDS to Game 1 of the World Series. The bright lights don’t get to him. He has a 0.52 ERA in 17.1 innings with 25 strikeouts in the opposition's ballpark during the playoffs.
When comparing the two lefties, indications suggest Luzardo is going to be the Game 2 starter. Thomson said Luzardo will pitch in Wednesday’s intrasquad game which gives him four days of rest for Game 2 on Monday. Thomson also stated that Suárez isn’t 100% after exiting Friday’s contest with a left inner thigh contusion. Twins’ Ryan Jeffers hit a 106mph comebacker at Suárez to end his 2025 regular season. With the Phillies day off on Tuesday, that extra day should be enough time for Suárez to return, hopefully in Los Angeles or Cincinnati.