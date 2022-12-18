The Phillies Add Championship-Caliber Depth to Their Rotation With Walker

Major League Baseball franchises never have enough pitching.

The Philadelphia Phillies are no different.

That’s why President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski bolstered the starting core with Taijuan Walker. Dombrowski then added left-hander Matt Strahm to strengthen the bullpen.

The Houston Astros won the World Series largely because of their pitching depth in both areas.

With Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler and Ranger Suarez, Dombrowski realized that it wasn’t enough. So along came Walker on a four-year, $72 million contract.

"When you're trying to win a championship, you need quality starting pitching, as we know," Dombrowski said at a recent press conference to introduce Walker at Citizens Bank Park. "Normally, it's five -- you're really looking for five quality starters. We're just in a situation where we're unique (and) we have some really good young pitchers who are coming. . . All of a sudden, we're in a spot where you can throw out, on an everyday basis, a Wheeler or a Nola or a Walker or a Suárez and then one of those youngsters.”

Walker, the 43rd overall pick by the Seattle Mariners in the 2010 draft, finished with a 12-5 record and 3.49 ERA for the New York Mets last season.

Walker’s splitter was unhittable at times last season.

Knowing that run support will be likely with the Phillies, Walker will be able to disguise his array of pitches even better.

The goal of reaching the postseason hasn’t happened for Walker since 2017 with the Arizona Diamondbacks. He threw only one inning and allowed four hits and four runs.

"I'm excited to be here," Walker said. "This team was in the World Series then went out and added Trea Turner. Those things are exciting to me. This is a great lineup. One through nine can do damage. To know that the offense will score four or five runs every time out there gives me more confidence to go out there and attack hitters."

Having a Gold Glove catcher in J.T. Realmuto will also ease the transition.

The 30-year-old Walker threw 157 1/3 innings last season and will give the Phillies some much-needed depth in their starting rotation.

There’s no question about that.

