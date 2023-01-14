After the addition of Craig Kimbrel and the emergence of Alvarado and Dominguez, the Philadelphia Phillies backend bullpen is one of the best it's ever been.

The Philadelphia Phillies have a good problem at the back end of the bullpen.

They have four legitimate relief pitchers with the ability to close out a game.

When the game gets to the ninth inning, manager Rob Thomson can go to right-handers Seranthony Dominguez and Craig Kimbrel along with left-handers José Alvarado and Gregory Soto.

Thomson proved his mettle last season in how to run a team.

There will be games which call for righties vs. lefties. There will be injury issues and times to rest certain players.

The good news is this: the back end of the bullpen is as strong as it has ever been.

Dominguez had nine saves last season and showed signs of becoming of a full-time closer with a nasty array of pitches.

Alvarado became of the top left-handed relievers in all of Major League Baseball. While Alvarado had only two saves, he pitched mostly in high-leverage situations.

Kimbrel and his 394 career saves came aboard on a one-year deal worth $10 million. Even during a subpar year with a 3.75 ERA for the Los Angeles Dodgers, Kimbrel still came up with 22 saves.

Soto had 30 saves a season ago for the scuffling Detroit Tigers.

With these four relievers, anything is possible. Soto could pitch the sixth, Alvarado the seventh, Kimbrel the eighth and Dominguez the ninth. Two days later, it could be a completely different scenario.

It will be a fluid situation all season.

A good problem indeed.

