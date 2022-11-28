Stubbs Deserves More Playing Time in 2023

Starting behind J.T. Realmuto, it was difficult to find playing time for Garrett Stubbs.

That’s the life for any backup catcher.

Stubbs proved to be arguably the best backup catcher in the Major Leagues last season. In 121 plate appearances, Stubbs mashed five home runs and with a .812 OPS. In addition, he came up with a number of clutch hits and was a better-than-expected defensive presence.

Not bad for a player who was acquired from the Houston Astros for outfielder Logan Cerny.

Stubbs was with the Astros organization from 2015-21 but hardly played.

With Bryce Harper sidelined likely until the All-Star break, Realmuto's offensive role will be thrust further to the forefront.

It will be vital for the Philadelphia Phillies to stay afloat while Harper is out.

Stubbs could fill in for longer stretches as a backup catcher and even fill the role as a designated hitter if needed.

It would allow Realmuto to get some extra rest and keep him even more fresh for another potential postseason run.

“Whatever they need me to do I’ll do,” Stubbs said during the National League Championship Series. “I’m playing behind a Gold Glover in J.T., so I understand my role. I understand what’s needed. I’ve told them whenever and wherever they need me, I’m in.”

Stubbs played in 51 career games in his first three professional seasons with the Astros.

He appeared in 50 last season.

The Phillies should look to utilize their versatile backup catcher in at least 75 games or more in 2023.

Stubbs was hardly fazed by pressure situations and he was able to stay locked in the batter’s box against both right-handers and lefties.

With a larger role next season, there’s no reason to believe that Stubbs’ production will diminish.

He’s still only 29 years old.

The Phillies would be wise to take advantage of such a valuable bench player.

