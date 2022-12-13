Connor Brogdon is Primed for a Breakout in 2023

There were times last season when Connor Brogdon was effectively throwing his 96-97 miles-per-hour fastball on both corners of the plate.

Then there were times when his velocity dipped to 93-94 and his command was shaky.

It’s not surprising for a Major League pitcher to have inconsistent stretches.

This much is known: Brogdon’s arsenal is all there.

He can mix up a nasty fastball with a devastating change-up and a cutter to throw hitters off.

If Brogdon can emerge from spring training with everything clicking, the Philadelphia Phillies will benefit. Look how Jose Alvarado turned his season around a year ago.

Brogdon never fell as far as Alvarado, but his potential is just as high.

In the regular season, Brogdon was 2-2 with a 3.27 ERA in 44.0 innings with a pair of saves. He struck out 50 and walked 11.

During the deep postseason run, Brogdon made seven appearances with a 2.08 ERA across the National League Division Series, the National League Championship Series and the World Series.

Brogdon gave up six hits and two runs with 13 strikeouts and only two walks.

Impressive indeed for a 10th round draft pick in 2017.

Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski has been quite busy upgrading the roster with the additions of Trea Turner, Taijuan Walker and Matt Strahm in the bullpen.

The Phillies’ bullpen could definitely use more depth.

In this particular case, player development will be key. There’s every reason to believe that Brogdon can take another step forward and solidify his spot in the bullpen.

It’s also vital to have relief pitchers like Brogdon to be comfortable with their role.

“I think it’s part of it, but making sure you put them in the right pocket of the order so that they have a chance to have success. That’s all part of it too,” manager Rob Thomson told reporters in mid-July. “Making sure that they’re getting consistent work, but not overworking them. That’s part of it. There’s a lot to it.”

If that happens, the Phillies will be better.

And they might not need to spend extra dollars over the luxury tax.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!